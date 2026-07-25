Staycation inspiration: 15 Irish holiday rentals with wow-factor, from clifftop cottages to private retreats

With summer in full swing, the chance to explore a new corner of Ireland beckons. With thousands of self-catering properties available across the country, there is a wealth of choice for an Irish getaway. We searched for stays that offer something unique and found more than a dozen standout escapes from clifftop cottages to historic landmarks and private wellness retreats that rival any five-star spa.

Poetic seclusion on the Beara Peninsula

Bothar Buí, Co Cork

Sunrise swims seem obligatory here as Bothar Buí comes with its own harbour and private shoreline. Surrounded by 12 acres of indigenous oak woodland, the property is invisible from the road yet just a five-minute drive to the village of Ardgroom on Cork’s rugged Beara Peninsula. Renovated by modernist architect Robin Walker, the property is a cluster of six separate buildings connected by stone pathways and worn-in steps. They include an original farmhouse with a large open fireplace, a vast studio and two light-filled modernist structures with floor-to-ceiling windows. Perch on one of the balconies to watch the sun go down on Kenmare Bay and ponder the “athletic sealight” as Seamus Heaney described it in Bothar Buí, the poem he wrote for this special place.

Sleeps 10, from €2,600 per week, botharbui.com

A magnetic force in Donegal

Triagheanna Bay, Co Donegal

One for the mariners, the explorers and the astronomers, this magnetic boathouse on Triagheanna Bay is spectacular. Positioned as a pointer to the Northern Lights, which are sometimes seen from here, a thin line of steel runs from the entrance door right through the building to the 13-metre-high front spire that is aligned precisely to the cardinal directions north and south. Built in 2017 the house echoes both the prow of an Atlantic Ocean liner and a traditional cottage, as the roof is laid with wild turf and heather. There is private shore access to a tidal pool perfect for a quick dip, and a 3km stroll down a quiet lane leads to a pristine sandy beach.

Sleeps six, prices from €1,700 for five nights, underthethatch.co.uk

Farmhouse meets modern wellness in Monaghan

Drift Farmhouse, Monaghan

Set within a landscape of Teletubby drumlins, elongated hills shaped over time by glacial movement, this 160-year-old farmhouse has been renovated as a private wellness centre. Outside, a hot tub takes in the views and inside, a sauna overlooks an Endless Swimming pool, with an underwater treadmill. There is also a gym and yoga studio on-site. To make the most of the facilities, guests are provided with a directory of local massage therapists, yoga, Pilates and meditation instructors, personal trainers and private chefs. The closest village is Castleblayney, where local poet Patrick Kavanagh is celebrated, and traditional handweaver and textile designer Liz Christy has her studio and shop.

Sleeps 10, prices from €4,580 per week, uniquehomestays.com

Old-world charm in Kildare

Burton House, Co Kildare

A hidden bedroom accessed through a bookcase is an indicator of the whimsical charm and inventiveness of these 18th century former stables on the grounds of Burton House. Decorated with family art and Irish antiques, there is nothing minimalist or holiday-let about this property, which has remained in the Fennell family since its construction in 1710. Light-filled and spacious where it needs to be, the diningroom was once the mare’s stable; snug cosiness comes from the big open fires, a wood-burning stove and a traditional Aga. Ten acres of gardens and a 160-acre farm are there for guests to roam and supply the estate’s Green Barn restaurant with fresh produce. Try the renowned National Stud and Japanese Gardens for a day out in Athy and O’Brien’s Bar for a pint in one of Ireland’s last remaining pub-and-grocery houses.

Sleeps six, prices from €1,740 for five nights, burtownhouse.ie

Where heaven meets earth in west Cork

Dzogchen Beara, Co Cork

Atlantic views don’t come better than this clifftop cottage, where big windows showcase the uninterrupted horizon. Set within the peaceful Tibetan Buddhist retreat centre, Dzogchen Beara, the cottage is a place for time out. There is a daily drop-in meditation in the centre, and an excellent cafe for breakfast and lunch steps away. The village of Allihies is close by, as is Castletownbere’s McCarthy’s Bar, which lent its name to Pete McCarthy’s bestselling travel book. To get a taste of Dzogchen Beara’s Zen check out the documentary, The Breaking Wave: The Buddhists of Beara, which tells the story of its founding by Peter Cornish, a “half-blind Englishman in the 1970s”.

Sleeps six, prices from €775 for five nights, dzogchenbeara.org

A glimpse of the ancient in west Wicklow

Hunting Lodge, West Wicklow

The setting for this charming hunting lodge is an ancient oak forest, once so magnificent it was known as Wicklow’s Amazon. Until the 1970s, Tomnafinnoge Wood had 600 acres of centuries-old Irish oaks. Now just a sliver remains, and it is yours to roam from this stone home. The west Wicklow village of Shillelagh, which may or may not have given its name to the Irish walking stick, is nearby, as is Tinahely, from which there are several stunning looped walks to take keen hikers into the hills.

Sleeps four, prices from €2,240 for one week, airbnb.com

A cantilevered cottage in Derry

The view from the garden of a cantilevered cottage in Derry

Illuminated at night with specialised lighting and cladding, this “cottage” becomes a dazzling nocturnal illusion, as the building appears to float across the landscape. It’s the work of owner and architect Patrick Bradley, whose family has lived on the land for centuries. To preserve the remains of his great-great-uncle Barney’s cottage, a cantilevered shipping container was added to the ruins. With two outdoor baths and a fire pit, this is a spot for lounging around after a bracing walk in the countryside or a picnic on the balcony. Try Ardtara Country House for a sit-down meal, Joe’s Pizza House for a takeaway pie or Ox Belfast for a Michelin night out.

Sleeps two, prices from €660 for five nights, barneysruins.com

Guiding light in Wicklow

Sunrise at the Upper Lighthouse Tower, Wicklow

Safeguarding Wicklow’s coastline since 1781, Wicklow Head Lighthouse is a beacon with amazing sea views. There are six octagonal rooms, and a free workout is included with every meal, as there are 109 steps to reach the top-floor kitchen. Surrounded by the sea on three sides, there is a view from almost every angle. The early-Christian monastic sites of Glendalough, the beautiful hikes of Avoca and Powerscourt Waterfall are all within driving distance. Wicklow town, with its many shops, restaurants and pubs, is 5km away.

Sleeps four, prices from €1,270 for four nights, irishlandmark.com

360-degree views in Dublin

The Martello Tower, Sutton

The two bedrooms of this 200-year-old tower are named for Napoleon, the man it was constructed to defend against, and James Joyce, who it couldn’t keep out. Although Joyce’s residency was in a Martello tower on the opposite side of Dublin Bay, the structures have become synonymous with him as the setting for the opening chapter of Ulysses. The kitchen and diningroom area has 360-degree views, and the original cannon plinth rises from the centre of the room. Positioned on a prime vantage in Red Rock, Sutton, catch a train into Dublin city, or the villages of Malahide and Howth are nearby, with restaurants, bars and two of the county’s most beloved chippers, Beshoff Bros and Leo Burdocks on the seafront.

Sleeps four, prices from €2,000 per week, martellotowersutton.com

A foodie haven in east Cork

The Barn, Ballyshane

Rainy days are welcome here as the shelves are heaving with books, and a squashy sofa demands to be snuggled into. The Barn is one of four properties on a 20-acre private compound at Ballyshane, an 18th century coastal farm. Surrounded by scenic walks through the countryside and miles of undeveloped coastline, the owners promise directions to secret coves and sandy beaches within walking distance of the barn door. Stock up on produce from Ballymaloe organic farm or try its restaurant for lunch. There’s also a weekly farmers’ market in Midleton, home to the well-known Midleton Whiskey distillery and local foodie favourite Cush. The picture-perfect fishing village of Ballycotton is a 20-minute drive away.

Sleeps four, prices from €1,540 per week, ballyshanestays.com

A sweet thatch in Fermanagh

Keenaghan Cottage, Co Fermanagh

Often used as a filming location, Keenaghan Cottage has all the romance of an 1800s Irish thatched cottage and all the comfort of a contemporary stay. With its own lake frontage, try fly fishing in the shallow lough, which is regularly stocked with brown trout. The cottage is just five minutes from the village of Belleek, home to the pottery workshop and the eerie ruins of Castle Caldwell. Fermanagh’s Cuilcagh Boardwalk hike, which went viral online as the “stairway to heaven”, and the Marble Arch Caves are options for a big day out.

Sleeps four, prices from €1,620 for five nights, keenaghancottage.com

An island estate in west Cork

Foresters House, Co Cork

Leave the mainland behind and cross a stone bridge to Inish Beg. Here, the Foresters House is one of 10 rental properties on this 97-acre island estate, and the freedom to roam is a large part of the appeal. Guests have access to an indoor heated swimming pool, and the sea is salty year-round for cold dips. Shoreline strolls come with seal spotting, and the island’s woodland walks have been transformed into pirate and fairy trails for children. Organic produce is available seasonally from the estate’s walled garden and organic farm. Inish Beg is just a few kilometres from the thriving market town of Skibbereen, and the idyllic little port of Baltimore has opportunities to try sailing, diving and whale watching.

Sleeps eight, prices from €2,630 per week, inishbeg.com

Lovers Lodge in Antrim

Barbican Gatelodge, Co Antrim

A medieval castle in miniature, this 19th century gate lodge has immediate appeal as a romantic getaway featuring rounded turret stairs, a deep bath and a cosy fireside. The Big House of Glenarm Castle is moments away for a stroll in its walled gardens, scones in its tea rooms and a gelato in its Milk Parlour. Take an amble out to Antrim’s rugged coastline to spot Scotland, which is visible on a clear day. The castle’s rooftop terrace invites al fresco wining and dining, but if cooking doesn’t appeal, meals can be ordered in advance from Hara at Home.

Sleeps two, prices from €1,056 for five nights, irishlandmark.com

A Gothic treasure in Waterford

Guilcagh Church, Co Waterford

At the end of a long avenue of mature lime trees, this Gothic church, originally built for the Marchioness of Waterford, awaits. The church retains many of its original features, including a small graveyard, floor-to-ceiling stained-glass windows and an ornate pulpit. The owners have banished any ecclesiastical draughtiness with underfloor heating throughout and a wood-burning stove. Waterford city is a 30-minute drive away and has a host of museums for history lovers, including the Medieval Museum, the Irish Museum of Time and the Irish Silver Museum. Try Waterford’s Freedom Pass for access to all.

Sleeps six, prices from €2,800 per week, guilcaghchurch.com

A medieval manor house in Galway

Carraigin Castle, Galway

On the shores of Lough Corrib, Ireland’s second-largest lake, this 13th century manor house is one for the outdoorsy types. With seven acres of lawns, park and woodland, it’s a place for tramping around on land and heading out for some boating and fishing on water. The wilds of Connemara are a drive away, as is the Irish Falconry School at Ashford Castle to learn to fly hawks or a demonstration of the best in class at Joyce Country Sheepdogs. After a day’s touring, return to the loft oak-beamed Great Hall to light a fire and relax into the ancient and comforting smell of wood smoke.

Sleeps 12, prices from €2,350 for five nights, carraigin.net

Many of the properties use dynamic pricing, meaning rates may vary depending on the time of year, the number of guests and other factors. Prices shown are based on each property’s next available booking and were accurate at the time of going to press.