Condé Nast readers name top 10 hotels in Ireland

The Westbury in Dublin has been named best hotel in Ireland in the annual Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards. It is the sixth time the five-star hotel has won the award.

The awards are based on almost 760,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers’ votes cast according to a checklist including design, food and service.

Second place in Ireland went to Cashel Palace Hotel in Cashel, Co Tipperary, while third went to Ard na Sidhe Country House in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

Cashel Palace Hotel

Anantara The Marker Dublin was fourth, Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate in Co Galway was fifth and The Merrion in Dublin took sixth place. The seventh spot went to Park Hotel Kenmare in Co Kerry, and eighth to The Montenotte in Cork. Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare was ninth, while Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois rounded out the list.

SFTW: Anantara The Marker Dublin

The Westbury’s Doyle Collection parent was also recognised in London, with two of its hotels there – The Kensington and The Bloomsbury – featuring on the list for the English capital.

Vincent O’Gorman, general manager of The Westbury, said all at the hotel were “incredibly proud” to have been recognised by the Condé Nast readers.