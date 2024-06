Full list of the more than 215 Aer Lingus flight cancellations

A smaller number of North American services have been affected. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A total of 219 flights due to be operated by Aer Lingus from Wednesday, June 26th, to Sunday, June 30th, have been cancelled due to industrial action.

Others may follow but this is the list we have so far.

Flights departing Ireland

Wednesday, June 26th

Cork to

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0724 – 8.30pm

Dublin to

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0602 – 6.15am

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) EI0332 – 6.40am

Birmingham (BHX) EI0276 – 7.20pm

Brussels (BRU), EI0638 – 5.55pm

Düsseldorf (DUS) EI0698 – 5.30pm

Frankfurt (FRA) EI0656 – 4.45pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0166 – 1.30pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0182 – 7pm

Manchester (MAN) EI0208 – 12.50pm

Munich (MUC) EI0356 – 4.25pm

New York (JFK) EI0105 – 11.05am

Paris (CDG) EI0526 – 1pm

Thursday, June 27th

Cork to

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0724 – 8.30pm

Dublin to

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0608 – 1.40pm

Berlin (BER) EI0332 – 6.40am

Birmingham (BHX) EI0276 – 7.20pm

Brussels (BRU) EI0638 – 5.55pm

Geneva (GVA) EI0680 – 6.15am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0164 – 12pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0182 – 7pm

Manchester (MAN) EI0208 – 12.50pm

New York (JFK) EI0105 – 11.05am

Paris (CDG) EI0528 – 18.20pm

Rome (FCO) EI0404 – 10.25am

Vienna (VIE) EI0660 – 6.10am

Friday, June 28th

Cork to

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0724 – 8.30pm

Dublin to

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0602 – 6.15am

Berlin (BER) EI0332 – 6.40am

Birmingham (BHX) EI0276 – 7.20pm

Brussels (BRU) EI0638 – 5.55pm

Düsseldorf (DUS) EI0698 – 5.30pm

Frankfurt (FRA) EI0656 – 4.45pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0164 – 12pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0182 – 7pm

Manchester (MAN) EI0208 – 12.50pm

Munich (MUC) EI0356 – 4.25pm

New York (JFK) EI0105 – 11.05am

Paris (CDG) EI0526 – 1pm

Rome (FCO) EI0406 – 3.45pm

Saturday, June 29th

Cork to

Dubrovnik (DBV) EI0804 – 5.45am

Lanzarote (ACE) EI0876 – 6.40am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0710 – 7.20am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0712 – 11.45am

Dublin to

Athens (ATH) EI0440 – 5.55am

Bordeaux (BOD) EI0506 – 6.10am

Geneva (GVA) EI0680 – 6.15am

Naples (NAP) EI0450 – 6.15am

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0602 – 6.15am

Madrid (MAD) EI0592 – 6.20am

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) EI0402 – 6.20am

Birmingham (BHX) EI0262 – 6.30am

Manchester (MAN) EI0202 – 6.30am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0152 – 6.30am

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) EI0332 – 6.40am

Paris (CDG) EI0520 – 6.40am

Barcelona (BCN) EI0562 – 6.45am

Brussels (BRU) EI0630 – 6.50am

Dusseldorf (DUS) EI0692 – 6.50am

Frankfurt (FRA) EI0650 – 7.00am

Tenerife (TFS) EI0762 – 7.05am

Zurich (ZRH) EI0342 – 7.10am

Munich (MUC) EI0352 – 7.10am

Lanzarote (ACE) EI0776 – 7.15am

Malaga (AGP) EI0580 – 7.20am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0154 – 7.30am

Dubrovnik (DBV) EI0476 – 7.35am

Faro Algarve (FAO) EI0492 – 7.35am

Lyon (LYS) EI0550 – 7.35am

Venice (VCE) EI0422 – 7.45am

Lisbon (LIS) EI0482 – 7.45am

Paris (CDG) EI0522 – 7.55am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0156 – 8.55am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0158 – 9.45am

Paris (CDG) EI0524 – 9.50am

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0604 – 9.55am

Hamburg (HAM) EI0392 – 10.15am

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) EI0404 – 10.25am

Nice (NCE) EI0544 – 11.00am

New York (JFK) EI0105 – 11.05am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0162 – 11.15am

Verona (VRN) EI0412 – 11.35am

Malaga (AGP) EI0584 – 11.45am

Faro Algarve (FAO) EI0494 – 11.45am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0164 – 12.00pm

Nantes (NTE) EI0538 – 12.15pm

Marseille (MRS) EI0514 – 12.50pm

Lyon (LYS) EI0552 – 12.55pm

Bilbao (BIO) EI0748 – 1.00pm

Paris (CDG) EI0526 – 1.00pm

Geneva (GVA) EI0684 – 1.15pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0166 – 1.30pm

Amsterdam (AMS) EI0610 – 6.15pm

Paris (CDG) EI0528 – 6.20pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0916 – 1.05pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0380 – 7.40am

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0386 – 5.30pm

Sunday, June 30th

Cork to

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0724 – 8.30pm

Dublin to

Berlin (BER) EI0332 – 6.40am

Birmingham (BHX) EI0276 – 7.20pm

Brussels (BRU) EI0638 – 5.55pm

Düsseldorf (DUS) EI0698 – 5.30pm

Frankfurt (FRA) EI0656 – 4:45pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0168 – 2.30pm

London Heathrow (LHR) EI0182 – 7pm

Lyon (LYS) EI0550 – 6.15am

Manchester (MAN) EI0208 – 12.50pm

Munich (MUC) EI0356 – 4.25pm

New York (JFK) EI0105 – 11.05am

Paris (CDG) EI0526 – 1pm

Flights departing UK

Wednesday, June 26th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB) EI0277 – 8.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) EI0725 – 10.25pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0167 – 3.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0183 – 9.10pm

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0209 – 2.25pm

Thursday, June 27th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB) EI0277 – 8.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) EI0725 – 10.25pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0165 – 2.20pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0183 – 9.10pm

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0209 – 2.25pm

Friday, June 28th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB) EI0277 – 8.50pm

London/Heathrow (LHR) Cork (ORK) EI0725 – 10.25pm

London/Heathrow (LHR) Dublin (DUB) EI0165 – 2.20pm

London/Heathrow (LHR) Dublin (DUB) EI0183 – 9.10pm

Manchester (MAN) Dublin (DUB) EI0209 – 2.25pm

Saturday, June 29th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB) EI0263 – 8.15am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0151 – 7.40am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0153 – 8.50am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) EI0711 – 9.20am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0155 – 9.50am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Shannon (SNN) EI0381 – 9.50am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Knock-Irl West (NOC) EI0915 – 11.05am

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0159 – 12.00pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0163 – 1.25pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) EI0715 – 1.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Shannon (SNN) EI0385 – 2.20pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0161 – 3.10pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0171 – 7.40pm

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0203 – 8.10am

Sunday, June 30th

Birmingham (BHX) to Dublin (DUB) EI0277 – 8.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cork (ORK) EI0725 – 10.25pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0169 – 4.50pm

London Heathrow (LHR) to Dublin (DUB) EI0183 – 9.10pm

Manchester (MAN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0209 – 2.25pm

Flights departing Europe

Wednesday, June 26th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0603 – 9.35am

Berlin (BER) to Dublin (DUB) EI0333 – 10.40am

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB) EI0639 – 9.20pm

Düsseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0699 – 9.05pm

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0657 – 8.40pm

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB) EI0357 – 8.30pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0527 – 4.30pm

Thursday, June 27th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0609 – 5pm

Berlin (BER) to Dublin (DUB) EI0333 – 10.40am

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB) EI0639 – 9.25pm

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0681 – 10.15am

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0529 – 9.50pm

Rome (FCO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0405 – 3.20pm

Vienna (VIE) to Dublin (DUB) EI0661 – 10.40am

Friday, June 28th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0603 – 9.35am

Berlin (BER) to Dublin (DUB) EI0333 – 10.40am

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB) EI0639 – 9.25am

Düsseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0699 – 9.05pm

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0657 – 8.40pm

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB) EI0357 – 8.30pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0527 – 4.30pm

Saturday, June 29th

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0603 – 9.35am

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0605 – 1.15pm

Amsterdam (AMS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0611 – 9.40pm

Athens (ATH) to Dublin (DUB) EI0441 – 12.55pm

Barcelona (BCN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0563 – 11.05am

Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) to Dublin (DUB) EI0333 – 10.40am

Bilbao (BIO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0749 – 4.55pm

Bordeaux (BOD) to Dublin (DUB) EI0507 – 9.55am

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB) EI0631 – 10.20am

Dubrovnik (DBV) to Cork (ORK) EI0805 – 10.40am

Dubrovnik (DBV) to Dublin (DUB) EI0477 – 12.50pm

Dusseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0693 – 10.25am

Faro Algarve (FAO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0493 – 11.50am

Faro Algarve (FAO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0495 – 3.35pm

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0651 – 10.55am

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0681 – 10.15am

Geneva (GVA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0685 – 5.10pm

Hamburg (HAM) to Dublin (DUB) EI0393 – 2.00pm

Lanzarote (ACE) to Cork (ORK) EI0877 – 11.15am

Lanzarote (ACE) to Dublin (DUB) EI0777 – 12.30pm

Lisbon (LIS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0483 – 11.25am

Lyon (LYS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0551 – 11.30am

Lyon (LYS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0553 – 4.50pm

Madrid (MAD) to Dublin (DUB) EI0593 – 10.40am

Malaga (AGP) to Dublin (DUB) EI0581 – 12.40pm

Malaga (AGP) to Dublin (DUB) EI0585 – 4.35pm

Marseille (MRS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0515 – 5.05pm

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB) EI0353 – 11.25am

Nantes (NTE) to Dublin (DUB) EI0539 – 3.40pm

Naples (NAP) to Dublin (DUB) EI0451 – 11.40am

Nice (NCE) to Dublin (DUB) EI0545 – 3.20pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0521 – 10.10am

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0523 – 11.30am

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0525 – 1.20pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0527 – 4.30pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0529 – 9.50pm

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0401 – 7.30am

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0403 – 11.10am

Rome/DaVinci (FCO) to Dublin (DUB) EI0405 – 3.20pm

Tenerife (TFS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0763 – 12.35pm

Venice (VCE) to Dublin (DUB) EI0423 – 12.20pm

Verona (VRN) to Dublin (DUB) EI0413 – 3.55pm

Zurich (ZRH) to Dublin (DUB) EI0343 – 11.15am

Sunday, June 30th

Berlin (BER) to Dublin (DUB) EI0333 – 10.40am

Brussels (BRU) to Dublin (DUB) EI0639 – 9.20pm

Düsseldorf (DUS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0699 – 9.05pm

Frankfurt (FRA) to Dublin (DUB) EI0657 – 8.40p,

Lyons (LYS) to Dublin (DUB) EI0551 – 10.10am

Munich (MUC) to Dublin (DUB) EI0357 – 8.30pm

Paris (CDG) to Dublin (DUB) EI0527 – 4.30pm

Flights departing North America

Wednesday, June 26th

New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) EI0104 – 4.55pm

Thursday, June 27th

New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) EI0104 – 4.55pm

Friday, June 28th

New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) EI0104 – 4.55pm

Saturday, June 29th

New York (JFK) to Dublin (DUB) EI0104 – 4.55pm

Sunday, June 30th