Fifty travel hacks to cut the cost of your holiday: Cheap flights, packing tips, dining out and more

We’re all going on our summer holidays – or at least we might be in the not too distant future if we’re lucky. While the cost of summertime jollies is skyrocketing, there are still ways to shave a few bob off the price. Here are just 50 of them, so please fasten your seat belts, ensure your tray is in the upright position and turn your phones to aeroplane mode.

1. Take a photo of your passport

As soon as you finish this article – but definitely not before – find your passport and take a photograph of it. Immediately email the picture to yourself. It might be a wasted two minutes but if your passport is ever lost or stolen, having the picture will save you time and maybe even cash because it makes getting emergency travel documents easier.

2. Sort your European Health Insurance Card

Sign up for a European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) today too – but again, only when you’re done with this article. Remember it must be renewed every five years so, if you last signed up pre-Covid, it’s probably due for renewal. It allows you to be treated like a citizen of whatever EU country you’re in if you need medical attention. It’s free, although some sites that appear prominently on search engines try to attach a fee to the application. Only apply through ehic.ie.

3. Create a special travel folder

Email all hotel and flight booking details and travel insurance documents to yourself as well. Create a special travel folder and put everything in that folder so you can handily access it from anywhere in the world.

4. Don’t delay with travel insurance

You haven’t sorted your travel insurance yet? What are you waiting for? It doesn’t get cheaper closer to your holiday and, without wanting to be a downer, almost half the claims we make are filed before travel, with illness and death the most likely reasons for cancellations.

5. Airfares

When is the best time to get the best value on flights is an age-old question, with no resolution in sight. Generally speaking, prices depend on supply and demand and the more flights from different airlines there are to a particular airport, the lower the cost. Aside from that, the commonly accepted wisdom is that airfares climb incrementally as the date of departure comes close and booking a flight six to eight weeks before departure is the sweet spot.

6. Try out money-saving theories

There are other money-saving theories, mind you. There’s very specific speculation in the virtual world that airlines’ automated systems dump unsold seats on Wednesdays between midnight and 1am in the time zone of their home city. So if you’re flying to Thailand, say, start looking at 5pm Irish time on Tuesday evenings. We’ve no proof this is the case but it might be worth a look and you don’t have to stay up until ridiculous o’clock to check it out. Then there is the Cookie Monster theory, which suggests airlines track visits to their sites looking for flights to particular destinations. Using pesky computer cookies they gauge our interest, and jack up their prices if we seem overly keen. We’ve put this theory to airlines. who rubbish it, but if you’re unconvinced, you could clear your cookies and search for flights in incognito mode. It won’t do any harm.

7. Sign up for alerts

Sign up for alerts with flight aggregators such as Momondo or Sky Scanner if you have a destination in mind but no set dates. When flights fall to a certain level be ready to pounce.

8. Use fare finder tools

Ryanair has a handy fare finder tool if you’re agnostic about where to go. Click on the “plan” link on the top right of the home page and you’ll be brought to a page containing a link to its fare finder. Set the departure city – in our case Dublin – and the maximum you have to spend on a flight – in our case €20. It will throw up all the matches. When we tried it last week we were offered one-way flights to Girona, Carcassone, Ibiza, Mallorca and a whole lot more for less than that. It’s a wonder we’re still here to be honest.

9. Shop around

You’re not forced to fly with the same airline to and from your destination and it might be cheaper to go out with Aer Lingus and come home with Ryanair or vice versa.

10. Try different airports

If you’re flying long-haul don’t confine your search to Irish and British airports. Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Helsinki often offer better value and are within striking distance of here.

11. Pay for extras early

Pay for extras when making the original booking. Adding other bits can come at a premium when done after the fact.

12. The day matters

The day of travel matters. We’re conditioned to fly at weekends for leisure and Mondays and Fridays for work. But the cheapest flights can be found on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

13. Midweek packages

Package holidays starting in the middle of the week cost less too, according to Which? Travel. If you can swing it, always go from a Wednesday or Thursday to Wednesday or Thursday.

14. Late-night flights

Now, this might not suit everyone but if you book outward flights for dawn and homeward flights last thing at night, you effectively get two more holiday days. It’s essential to do your homework – having easy access to summer clothes and swimming stuff and finding a place to store the bags is crucial if you don’t want to be in the heat of a European summer dressed for an Irish spring while squabbling over who minds the cases.

15. Avoid school holidays

Unless it is unavoidable, don’t travel during school holidays. A trip booked for May or September can cost 30 per cent less than the same one booked for high season in family-friendly locations.

16. And don’t forget school breaks abroad

Bear in mind children in other countries have holidays too, so don’t book when the young folk from elsewhere are off. English children have a half term starting on May 27th this year so expect a spike in prices that week. Their summer holidays don’t start until July 25th so Irish families should really look to get away before then. Germans have a 10-day break from May 21st with their summer holidays also starting on July 25th.

17. Don’t be a slave to the savings mind

Put in the legwork and get prices from travel agents, booking platforms and hotels directly before handing over cash. It takes time but if you can save yourself even 10 per cent it amounts to hundreds of euro. Don’t be a slave to the savings mind. A package holiday booked through a bonded travel agency might cost a bit more (although that is not a given) but being able to pick up the phone and speak to a human being if things go wrong can be invaluable.

18. Consider all-inclusive

Upfront it’s dearer but in an era of spiralling inflation, booking and paying for an all-in deal in March could save you a few bob in September. And when it comes to all-inclusive, make sure there’s more than one restaurant and bar on the site, read the Tripadvisor reviews and look at dedicated all-inclusive rather than ones that mix and match as they’re better equipped.

19. Camp

Seriously. If you’ve kids from six months to 18, carry on camping. We’re not talking about an in-tents experience but something with air conditioning, dish washers and decks. The campsites of Europe are a joy for families and because you’re living your best outdoor life, self-catering is fun – and much cheaper.

20. Keep it local

Whether booking online or in-store or all-inclusive or camping, try to keep it local. Not only is supporting Irish businesses good for the local economy, you have more – and more easily enforceable – rights that way.

21. Next up is the car

If you’re going to hire one, hire it early and ask yourself if you need one. Car hire can be a habit but if you’re not going to use it much, maybe don’t bother. There is wikivoyage.com to tell you what you need to know about your destination’s transport options. Apps make ordering cabs anywhere in Europe pretty painless. Even if you spend €30 a day on them, it still works out cheaper than car hire. Not hiring a car could easily save you a grand over a two-week holiday.

22. Only drive when you need to

If you decide you need a car, do you need it for the whole trip? Consider renting one for only a portion of your break.

23. Airport car hire comes at a premium

And consider where you do the hiring. Obviously, we can see the appeal of getting a car at the airport, loading it up with your luggage and heading off. But airport car hire comes at a premium and if you can hire one away from the airport you might see the cost fall by about 20 per cent.

24. T&Cs

Take care with the T&Cs, and tot up how much extras – booster seats, additional drivers and the like – will cost and always Google the car hire companies you are considering to see how they rate when it comes to customer service. Two minutes research could save you endless heartache if it allows you to avoid a company with an appalling record.

25. Avoid full-to-empty fuel policies

Never go for companies with full-to-empty fuel policies. They’ll almost always charge more for fuel than garages and you won’t use the fuel you pay for. And don’t fill up on the last forecourt before the airport. They’re not mugs and you’ll pay a premium for not being more organised.

26. Inform your bank

It seems ridiculous, but telling your bank you’re going away might stop them cancelling or putting a hold on your card if you have the temerity to use it in Torremolinos.

27. Pack less

Saving money on luggage starts before you pack a flip-flop. Always pack less than you think you’ll need and the old cliche about laying everything on the bed before taking only half of it works.

28. Roll those clothes

Whatever about the amount, you need to be a packing ninja. Rolling rather than folding clothes saves space. Start with the jeans and dresses and then T-shirts and tops. Squeeze underwear into the spaces and socks – if you can be bothered with them – go into shoes.

29. Cut back on the liquids

Carry as few liquids as possible and decant them into smaller plastic bottles. Contact lens cases are excellent liquid and cream holders and hold a surprising amount. If you don’t have contact lens cases, an optician will sell them for buttons (or give them to you for free).

30. Shop abroad

Buy bulkier, heavier items – towels, shower gels, sun creams – overseas. They’ll be cheaper than home too, saving you space and money.

31. Never go over your baggage allowance

Even a kilo more can cost you dearly. Excess baggage charges vary, but expect to pay more than €10 for each kilo over you go. Don’t waste money on special scales, just stand on a regular scales with and without the case and do the maths. If you’re a couple of kilos over, move the heaviest – non liquid – items into carry-on bags. If you have a neck pillow, consider abandoning its comforts and stuffing it with some of the contents of your suitcase. Unless you overstuff it, you should get it past the flight attendants. If you do stuff clothes into your pockets pay close attention to where your passport is. You don’t want to have a stress-induced turn trying to find it under the scowls of boarding crews as your knickers cascade all around you.

32. Pool allowances

Weight allowances are not always about individual suitcases. Ryanair passengers, for instance, can often pool or share baggage allowances. So if a reservation has two checked bags of 20kg, one of the bags could weigh 15kg and the other 25kg.

33. Know all the rules before you leave home

If you want to bring a 10kg bag on a short-haul Aer Lingus flight, you must book a “carry-on bag with priority boarding” at a cost of €9.99. But 10kg bags can be checked in for free. If you show up at the boarding gate with your bag without paying in advance, it will cost you €35 per person. Priority boarding with Ryanair plus two in-cabin bags costs between €6-€36 while checking it in can cost between €11.99-€29.99 per flight depending on the time and distance travelled. A 20kg bag with the same airline costs between €18.99-€59.99. Again, if you show up without having paid the fees, you will pay dearly for it.

34. Airport parking

If you’re driving to the airport – and you might be better off taking a cab – make sure you pay for your parking well in advance. It will make a massive difference to the final cost and you might find there are no spaces if you don’t.

35. ‘Fragile’ luggage

When checking in bags, ask to have them marked “fragile” even if they are not particularly fragile. The label goes some way to ensuring your bags are treated with a bit of tenderness, and fragile bags tend to be first on to the carousel.

36. Fast-track lanes and lounge access

Use fast-track lanes at airports at home and abroad and investigate lounge access. The former can take much of the stress out of the airport journey for less than €10 per person while the latter can make the experience beyond security nicer.

37. Currency exchange

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, never change money at an airport: you will be ripped off.

38. A bored traveller is the spendiest one

Airports are expert at parting you from your cash. We’re in good form and have a few bob. and we are bored and ripe for the picking. So before you buy that cologne, those sunglasses, the ridiculous shorts, the gizmo or the vodka, ask yourself if you need it and if it’s good value. The answer is almost always no. Bring reading material and download movies and television programmes and invest in things to keep you and yours entertained.

39. Time is money

The second you get off the plane in your destination start power walking. Time is money and every person you pass on the way to passport control knocks 30 seconds off your queue, more if they’re British (thank you Brexit). If you’re travelling as part of a family, once you’re through security designate one adult to get the bags and the other to race to the car hire place. You could add hours to your holiday – and to your life – by following this advice. You’re welcome.

40. Car insurance

When collecting your car you’ll be asked if you want extra insurance. It might suit but super collision damage waiver insurance can cost up to €30 a day. Instead, take out an annual policy at home with an Irish insurance company. Make sure you have enough on your credit card to stand a hefty deposit.

41. Check any car you hire

Ask about breakdown procedures and put the emergency number into your phone. Check the clutch by putting the car into fourth gear and depressing, slowly releasing the clutch while stepping on the accelerator. If it releases fully without the vehicle stalling, there is a problem. Make sure it doesn’t become your problem by asking for a different car.

42. Save that data

Download Google maps covering wherever you are so you don’t have to use your data or even have an internet connection when navigating. Just click on the map covering the place you are going, type “okay map” into the search bar, press download and you are good to go.

43. Google Translate

Remember, Google Translate is your friend. We love how it allows you to photograph text in a different language so it can translate it. It might stop you ordering callos à la plancha in a Spanish restaurant.

44. Tickets for attractions

Buy tickets for the attractions you plan to see ahead of time. It may save you money but it will definitely save you time as you won’t have to queue. It is worth looking at the online prices even if you are in a queue, they are frequently cheaper.

45. Be careful where you eat

Don’t eat too close to the most famous tourist spots and never eat in a place with pictures of the food instead of words on the menu. A lovely lunch in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower or on La Rambla or beside the Spanish Steps might sound enticing but the food will be terrible and expensive. Have a drink maybe but save your big spending for places off the beaten track. Use your phone to find “places to eat near me” to make the best calls.

46. Plan in advance

Many cities offer free access to museums on certain days and after certain times. Don’t leave it to chance, and do your homework before you make your visiting plans.

47. Consider a local sim card

If you’re going abroad for a decent stretch and travelling outside of the EU, consider investing in a local sim card to save yourself the pain of roaming charges. And make sure to turn off your data and look for wifi hotspots instead.

48. Adaptors

If you are anything like this writer, you have a million or so adaptors at home. You only need one if you bring a multi-socket plug.

49. Travel overnight

Overnight trains across Europe are a wonderfully exotic way to travel and it saves you the cost of a night’s accommodation. Overnight flights do the same thing although they don’t seem quite so exotic. Invest in things to make your trip more comfortable, including a decent set of ear plugs and an eye mask.

50. Returning the rental car

Return the car when the rental company is open and have it inspected carefully. If you do have to return the car outside working hours, be sure to take pictures and a video of it when it has been parked in the designated area. Mail the pictures to yourself. And remember to keep an eye on your credit card to ensure that no sneaky charges are added in the days and weeks after you get home. Then start saving for next year.