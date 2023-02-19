Yoga, cycling, swimming and sun: The perfect destination for a healthy holiday

There are fitness classes of varying degrees of difficulty and effort taking place every hour throughout the day at Barceló Lanzarote Active Resort. Photograph: Grupo Barceló / Eduardo M Conde

A holiday can mean different things to different people. Some want nothing more than to “fly and flop” and spend their entire break lying in the sun, while others want to explore the locality; some head away for the nightlife, while others want to do the complete opposite and spend their holiday focusing on their fitness routine or hobby.

At this time of year, the Canary Islands are the perfect destination for people who want to do a little bit of everything. For anyone keen to factor a daily workout into their holiday plans, Lanzarote, in particular, is the obvious choice.

A mecca for cycling enthusiasts, the rugged island landscape offers the ideal terrain for biking, and the almost constant sunshine means inclement weather will never put athletes off their game.

The recently opened Lanzarote Active Resort is an amalgamation of two hotels in the Teguise Beach area of the island. Aimed at active (as well as inactive) holidaymakers, there is a smorgasbord of activities on offer, from cycling and diving for those who want to explore above and below land, and everything from yoga and body challenge classes to altitude training and swimming in the 10-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool.

I would never be described as athletic, but I do enjoy daily power walks, yoga, exercise classes and an occasional swim. My other half is a keen swimmer (both indoor and outdoor) all year round, so there would be plenty to keep us occupied at the resort in late winter.

Checking in at reception, we were offered a glass of fizz or an orange juice while waiting to be fitted with a wrist band (its colour denoting what level of all-inclusiveness we were entitled to), and informed of the times of my pre-booked classes and spa treatments over the coming days.

After checking out our plush room with a sea and pool view, it was time to decide on our first activity. We started slowly (after lunch) with a power walk along the promenade, which took us around the headland and with the (very welcome) afternoon sun on our faces and the wind at our backs, did a 90-minute round-trip before heading back to the hotel to try out the leisure facilities.

Arlene Harris in Lanzarote.

The all-inclusive package, which (depending on your room rate) is spread across the two hotels, offers plenty of choice for dining out and enjoying a sun downer or two. With fitness enthusiasts in mind, the buffet restaurants offer plenty of healthy options including fresh fish, paella and a variety of salads (as well as more calorific dishes for those looking for a bit of self-indulgence). Alongside the hard-to-resist desserts, there is also a colourful array of fresh fruit to finish. There are also a number of a-la-carte options on site, including Koi, an Asian restaurant offering sushi and “aged cow”, which diners cook themselves at their on-table hotplate.

Waking up to the sunshine is very energising, especially at this time of year, so from day one I participated in an early morning beach-facing yoga class, the perfect way to start the day. As all in sundry seemed to be geared up for cycling, I decided I should have a go, but rather than trying to keep up with the experienced cyclists (many who bring their own bikes and gear), I hired a bicycle from the on-site “cycling station” and spent a pleasantly energetic couple of hours following the abundance of cycling tracks in the locality.

Back at the hotel, there are classes of varying degrees of difficulty and effort taking place every hour throughout the day, with a timetable displayed on a digital menu. Over the course of the four-day stay, I participated in several, while my other half made great use of the 50m swimming pool (often sharing lanes with teams of athletes on training trips to Lanzarote).

The swimming pool at Barceló Lanzarote Active Resort.

No active trip would be complete without taking the time to relax and unwind, so I made sure to visit the wellness centre for a relaxing full body massage with Lanzarote salt and an in-depth facial.

For anyone wanting to do more on holiday than just reading by the pool (though there were plenty of people doing just that too), while enjoying good food, a bit of nightlife and some glorious sunshine, this was just the place.

Prices from €120 per room per night, barcelo.com

