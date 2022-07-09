Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022: The top 20 locations across every province

In May this year, The Irish Times embarked on a search for the Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022, in association with Fáilte Ireland. Today, we publish our “longlist” of 20 great Irish locations across all four provinces.

Pricing and accommodation shortages have emerged as major issues across Ireland this summer, and we’ve sought here to emphasise value-for-money locations with a range of eating and accommodation options. Nevertheless, there is no getting around that accommodation is hard to come by; there are sometimes ways around this, by staying in hostels, campsites but these options are not for everyone.

We have also recommended a number of places for short breaks so that costs won’t mount up day after day. You’ll know some of established tourist spots that have stood the test of time, but hopefully will learn about a few new destinations too.

This list is based on reader nominations and our own visits. Some 1,200 people from all 32 counties sent entries for the competition. The final decision is now in the hands of our panel of judges: Nadia El Ferdaoussi, travel blogger; Cillian Murphy, county councillor from Loop Head peninsula; Trevor White, director of the Little Museum of Dublin; and Irish Times journalists Rosita Boland and Mary Minihan.

The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022 will be announced on the August public holiday weekend in The Irish Times.

Connacht

Achill, Co Mayo: Elemental

Achill. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Achill is an elemental experience, with uninterrupted views of wide seas and tall mountains.

It’s a long way from anywhere, but that’s a plus: once there, you’re committed to the place. You can get there by car, by train/bike via Westport, or by Bus Éireann. Whichever way you travel, make sure you have some transport to explore this stunning and quite large island.

As a long-standing holiday destination, connected to the mainland by a bridge, Achill is very friendly towards tourists. For information, the Achill tourist office in Keel is excellent.

The place has positioned itself as the “adventure Island”, which it surely is, but there’s a large number of excellent beaches for those seeking a more traditional outdoors experience. There are tourist craft shops and some excellent bespoke local products, including Achill lamb and sea salt, local jams and honey to name just a few.

There are probably too many white-painted houses scattered across the landscape, but on the plus side Achill caters to most tastes and pockets. There are food trucks, restaurants and cafes, and camping, hostels, and B&Bs.

If you enjoy the great outdoors Achill is a wonderful place to holiday.

Travel tip: Those seeking higher-end food outlets might find themselves stuck.

Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim: Friendly and traditional

“One visit to Drumshanbo and you will be hooked forever,” wrote Cian Guckian in the pitch he sent The Irish Times for the Co Leitrim village.

With its rolling hills and beautiful Lough Allen, the landscape around here holds surprises around every corner or over every hill. The Shannon blueway and boardwalk make it a great destination for activity holidays.

Drumshanbo — walkable, friendly and well maintained — is easy to reach by car and has good transport links. It flies under the tourist radar, and at times it feels a little like stepping back into 1970s Ireland, with limited tourist shopping for example. Nor does it have the wide food offering of a major tourism centre but what’s there is good quality and fairly priced. You come here instead for the outdoor amenities: walking, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and the town’s outdoor swimming pool.

Travel tip: Book early: due to the housing of people displaced by the war in Ukraine war, accommodation is hard to come by.

Inishbofin, Co Galway: All about tranquillity

Inishbofin. Photograph: Getty

As Conor Sweeney wrote in his entry for Inishbofin island: “The journey through rugged of Connemara may lead you to believe that that this is a good as it gets. A 30-minute boat journey from Cleggan to Inishbofin blows that theory apart.”

This beautiful, welcoming four-mile long island off the northwest coast of Co Galway is all about tranquillity, though it also has a busy social and artistic scene for those who seek it out. It’s possibly the most chilled-out part of Ireland, prized by birdwatchers, nature lovers and just about anybody who wants to embrace the simpler life for a little while.

There are lovely beaches, all accessible by bike (available to rent) and if you feel like doing more than that, you can inspect the archaeological remains including Cromwell’s barracks and Grace O’Malley fortifications. Accommodation comes in the form of two small hotels, one hostel and self-catering options.

Travel tip: Forget shopping and fine dining; this is a get-away-from-it-all experience.

Strandhill, Co Sligo: Surfer heaven

Strandhill. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

With Knocknarea in the background, huge skies and long views out to sea, Strandhill sits amid Ireland’s stunning wild ocean scenery.

In his entry for this competition, Karl Gallagher described it as a “rising star of the west coast”, and for water-based activities, it is. If you don’t surf, you’ll probably start while you’re here. There are several surf schools suitable for children and families, as well as other offerings: stand-up paddle boarding, excellent walks and a great golf course.

You don’t come here for the beautiful town — in fact the prom is something of a building site at the moment — but Strandhill has the big welcome of a known Irish tourist spot. There’s good quality food at a range of prices (Cashels cafe is delicious) and the Strandhill market has a wealth of local artists and food producers.

Travel tip: Strandhill beach is for surfing, and is unsafe for swimming or small children.

Westport, Co Mayo: Lovingly cared for

Westport. Photograph: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In 2012, The Irish Times named Westport the “Best Place to Live in Ireland”, and it’s a pretty nice spot to visit too. This beautiful town is cared for lovingly by the community and council, and is easy to reach by train, bus, car and bike. This is an exceptionally friendly place with a varied shopping experience, and a wide range of accommodation and food at all prices, including camping in the grounds of Westport House.

Westport may be the perfect location to stay and access the wider geographic area of Mayo, and all the activities on offer, most notably the Greenway that runs to Achill, but also the range of beaches, walks and other tourist experiences.

Travel tip: If there’s a downside it is that — having visited Westport /house and cycled the Greenway, families may find they exhaust the town itself after a few days and need to look further afield.

Leinster

The Barrow Way, Co Carlow: A little-visited gem

The Barrow Way in Co Carlow is lush and green, with long-distance walking trails along the river — and some people cycle it too (rentals in Graiguenamanagh) — and a popular canoeing trail. There are swimming and wild camping opportunities along the river, with an intermittent lifeguard service. The countryside between the villages of St Mullins, Borris and Graiguenamanagh is absolutely gorgeous but rural Carlow as a whole is little visited. If you’re looking for solid tourist infrastructure, joined-up thinking and a varied retail offering, go elsewhere. Accommodation is limited, and this short break destination is probably best experienced in one of two ways: staying at the lovely 20-bedroom Step Hotel in Borris (as with all accommodation these days, book early) and use it as a base for a walking/driving cycling break. If you’re prepared to let go of your creature comforts for a few days, commit to a wild camping and canoeing trip with Go With the Flow River Adventures (gowiththeflow.ie)

Travel tip: Get there by car — there are no trains and limited buses.

Carlingford Co Louth: Get active

Carlingford

There’s nowhere like it on a sunny weekend. Located about halfway between Dublin and Belfast, this old Viking village is picturesque and has an enticing range of activities (ziplining, laser combat, rock climbing, kayaking, canoe rafting, paddle boarding, foot golf and more) for families, groups of friends, or those stag/hen parties that love this place. This tourism-focused village offers visitors a good choice: plenty of small craft shops, cafes and restaurants, hotels, B&Bs, Airbnbs and a hostel.

Nearby are some of the northeast’s best walking routes, boasting views of Carlingford Lough and the Mourne Mountains. The 9km Slieve Foye Loop will take you about 2½ hours to complete, and while it can be tough at parts, the views make the effort worthwhile. And for those looking for something much longer, the Táin Way walking trail covers a 40km loop around the Cooley peninsula. See carlingford.ie for information on the trails.

Travel tip: Like too many places in Ireland, the easiest way to get here is by car.

Dublin: Prepare to be creative

It may be a surprise entry, given recent negative coverage of prices in the capital city, but when our judges viewed it according to the criteria for this competition, they concluded it ticked most of the boxes: there’s no need for a car, it has excellent transport links, three blue flag beaches, mountains, a variety of cultural amenities, and the best shopping in Ireland. The biggest downside — accommodation prices and availability — is a countrywide problem and sadly not unique to Dublin. Indeed, residents of the city who are finding it difficult to afford holidays elsewhere in Ireland, may find the city offers their best option of a “staycation” in the original sense of a holiday taken in your own place. Those from outside the city might need to get creative, taking their break in the capital in the off-season, or staying with friends for some of the time.

Travel tip: Dublin can be heaven, but you’ll have to be smart to avoid the hellish prices.

Kilkenny city: Accessible and appealing

Kilkenny

Kilkenny is a very appealing city, accessible by bus, train, bike and car and close to many lovely towns and villages, such as Thomastown, Inistioge, Bennettsbridge. It does get busy, with both coach tours and stag and hen parties, which is hardly surprising in a place with so many attractions. It has excellent shopping with lots of specialist outlets and boutiques, and at least four bookshops. There are many beautiful restored buildings, including Rothe House and Kilkenny Castle, and the new Butler Gallery is a huge cultural asset to a city not short on cultural assets. You can eat at all price points, from fine dining restaurants such as Campagne, the Cutting Vedge for vegans and some street food options. And for drinks the city has some lovely preserved traditional bars.

Travel tip: Book well ahead in high season or any weekend, and keep your visit short if you want to control costs.

Kells, Co Meath: Boyne Valley gateway

The Boyne Valley passage graves loom so large in Ireland’s consciousness that many of us quite forget to visit the monumental structures at Newgrange, Knowth, Dowth and elsewhere. If you’re doing so, it’s hard to beat Kells, Co Meath as an ideal base. Geraldine Gaughran gave a glowing account in her entry on behalf of Kells for this competition. “Kells is a fantastic base to explore the Boyne Valley, including the monastic town of Kells, Newgrange, Loughcrew, Girley Bog and so much more.” It’s also something of a foodie destination, where a number of food producers have come together under the umbrella of Boyne Valley Flavours, and now hosting a local food tour. There are food markets — Sheridan’s Cheesemongers HQ and Clonmellon Food & Craft Market. There’s a choice of friendly, independent shops, restaurants and cafes, and lots of lively pubs. The newly refurbished Courthouse Tourism & Cultural Hub has events throughout the year.

Travel tip: A weekend getaway that doesn’t have to involve a long journey.

Munster

Burren, Co Clare: The real Ireland

This is the real Ireland that many are searching for, but few can find: an uncommercialised and unspoilt natural wonder, where tourists are not “gouged” — outside of the infamous hotel prices (quite a few hotels are currently closed to the public due to the refugee crisis). Its landscape of lush growth and karst natural pavement can be explored by car, though you’ll also encounter lots of motorbikers, small and large bus tours, a few cyclists and a handful of hardy hikers. Book a free guided walking tour of Burren National Park by email burrennationalpark@housing.gov.ie, which can focus on orchids, butterflies, geology or archaeology. The Ailwee Cave and Cliffs of Moher are brilliant tourist experiences. In all three locations, knowledgeable tour guides bring the locations to life. The area has no shortage of attractions: food and drink in Ballyvaughan, the Burren perfumery and the incredible Poulnabrone Dolmen.

Travel tip: It’s the west of Ireland, but easy to get to from several major cities.

Lough Derg, Cos Clare, Tipperary, Galway: Under-the-radar destination

Lough Derg. Photograph: Alan Betson

Stretching from Portumna in the north to Ballina/Killaloe in the south, Lough Derg is an under-the-radar tourist destination with numerous pretty towns and villages (Garrykennedy, Terryglass, Scarriff, Dromineer, for example) dotted around a beautiful natural resource: easily accessible rippling water surrounded by rolling green pasture. You can explore it by car, bike (125km circuit) or rented cabin cruiser — or join a boat tour. All are rewarding. Food is reasonably priced; accommodation is available, if a little hard to come by. This is a holiday for people who are confident in or around water, a super weekend destination or as part of a longer Shannon cruise.

Travel tip: Check the forecast; poor weather would dampen Lough Derg’s charm.

Rosscarbery, Co Cork: Small and peaceful

West Cork has so many well-known destinations — Bantry and Baltimore, Clonakilty and Kinsale — but Rosscarbery is one of its lesser-known jewels. It was the most nominated individual location in our competition, it’s a lovely place for a family holiday and is a good overall base for West Cork, roughly halfway between the city and mizzen Head. This is a small, peaceful place that offers a lot for town its size. The Warren beach has safe bathing in an attractive environment and has plenty of parking; there is estuary, rock, deep sea and fresh water fishing; and the Lagoon Activity Centre a big plus for families. There is a range of food options at middling prices. There’s just one hotel (the family owned Celtic Ross Hotel) but charming B&Bs include DeBarra Lodge an An Rosalithir which overlook the countryside and sea. Self catering apartments include Barn Studio Self Catering, a 19th century farmhouse, and the old garda barracks. Perhaps the only lack: a seven-day cafe.

Travel tip: Cycle West Cork in Skibbereen delivers and collects bikes throughout west Cork.

Tramore, Co Waterford: Holiday all-rounder

Tramore. Photograph: Patrick Browne

A coastal destination known for its great surf and sandy beach, Tramore is a holiday all-rounder. Once known only as a cheap and cheerful tourist town, Tramore is now also home to outlets like the artisan Seagull Bakery and cultural oasis of the Lafcadio Hearn Garden. Tramore Dunes and Back Strand is designated a special area of conservation and protection, and the Tramore Walk and Doneraile Walk offer breathtaking views from the cliffs. Tramore’s numerous surf schools also offer stand-up paddle boarding, kite surfing, sea kayaking and sailing lessons. Restaurant and accommodation prices are reasonable when you consider the exorbitant rates being charged for hotel rooms elsewhere, and there’s a wide range of food outlets. There are also rainy day activities such as Splashworld, the amusements, a smattering of decent shops and low-priced cafes while you wait for the shower to pass. In this part of the country Tramore is THE place for family holidays.

Travel tip: In hot weather it can be overpopulated. Seek out smaller beaches of Garrarus and the Copper Coast.

Valentia Island, Co Kerry: Overwhelming

In a convincing entry for Valentia Island, Clodagh Cahill wrote that: “In the summer, when the three island pubs are buzzing, the restaurants and cafes are firing out cake and chips its fantastic, children jumping off the pier, kayaks in the harbour and the sun beating down, we can show off our island in its best light. However, I am overwhelmed by the beauty of this place in the winter.” It is one of two “dark sky reserves” in Ireland, selected by international astronomers for its excellent stargazing opportunities. A visit to this understated island, with a road to the mainland, can feel like stepping back in time — though it’s modernising all the time. The tiny Glanleam beach at the end of the Glanleam House gardens is a gem of a swimming spot that people travel to from all over the country. There are boat trips to the Skelligs, tours of the lighthouse, and in the town of Knightstown a small local museum showcasing the island’s past (from ancient tetrapod prints to the laying of an early transatlantic cable).

Travel tip: Even from some parts of Kerry, this is a long drive, but like so many out-of-the-way spots, it’s worth travelling to.

Ulster

Ards Peninsula and Strangford, Co Down: Gem of the North

The Strangford Lough area of Co Down is a “hidden gem of the North,” wrote Brigid Watson in her entry for this area. “For those who love nature, the outdoors and being by the water’s edge, coastal Co Down is a great destination.” The seaward side of the Ards peninsula has views over to Scotland, just 25 miles away, and to the Isle of Man, and several sandy beaches that are rarely busy. The ferry from Portaferry across to Strangford is a lovely trip, and the lough itself is a marine conservation zone whose natural heritage you can explore at the Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry, or fish for sea trout if you prefer. Accommodation and food are both good value in the area, and there are affordable golf courses at Kirkistown and Donaghadee.

Travel tip: Near Newtownards, visit the magnificent gardens at Mount Stewart estate.

Bundoran, Co Donegal: Affordable beach resort

Bundoran is one of Ireland’s best-established holiday resorts, renowned for its surfing beaches and its country music scene. It has a wide variety of accommodation and is among the more affordable destinations in Ireland, catering to visitors from North and South on a fairly equal basis. A quick ring around on the week ending Friday June 24th showed that you could get a night in a B&B for €40 while one four-star hotel was offering a special: €328 for a couple for two nights with dinner. Bundoran is a traditional town with few healthy food options, for example, but the beach, coves promenade and cliffside walks are only minutes from the main street. Tullan strand provides magnificent views of Mullaghmore in Co Sligo and across Donegal Bay to the Slieve League cliffs, a hint of the many spectacular sites within the town’s catchment area. Rossnowlagh, less than 20km away, is more rural with its 4km blue flag beach, especially favoured by learner surfers.

Travel tip: Bundoran is rather run-down after the pandemic, but for affordability and wonderful hinterland it’s hard to beat.

Enniskillen and the Fermanagh Lakelands: Natural beauty

The Fermanagh Lakelands have a deserved reputation for natural beauty. With upper and lower Loughs Erne, Lough Macnean, part of Lough Melvin and many other smaller lakes and rivers in between, the lakelands offer mellow and tranquil scenery — yet are often overlooked as a tourist destination. Enniskillen itself is an island with the river flowing around by the old castle and encircling the main shopping district. It has good shopping and accommodation, and is a very good base to explore the surrounding area. There are walks, places to cycle, boat tours during summer months, watersports and picnic areas. The lakelands are an ideal place for fishing/golfing/boating enthusiasts, and the availability of so many four-star and five-star hotels should appeal to those who like comfort in a holiday. It’s also a good short-break destination for those interested in walking, water sports and caving.

Travel tip: The Marble Arch caves are an excellent tourist amenity

Portrush/Causeway Coast: A wonder of Ireland

Portrush. Photograph: Getty Portrush. Photograph: Getty

“The meandering road around the North coast is utterly mesmerising, spellbinding and truly unforgettable with the most amazing places to eat, rest and play. From the pristine white beaches and surfers’ paradise of bustling Portrush, the majestic cliffs sweeping down to the world-famous hexagonal rocks of the Giant’s Causeway, the brooding Dark Hedges made famous by the Game of Thrones,” Portrush is a bucket-and-spade holiday resort, which is gradually upgrading thanks to its ever-greater popularity as a golf and surfing destination. So it retains a honky-tonk atmosphere and still has its popular amusement arcade, but also a nice eating-out scene based around the harbour area. Prices are rising but anyone accustomed to holidaying in the Republic will be pleasantly surprised by its affordability. And it’s right in the middle of the Causeway Coast, a wonder of Ireland that everyone should visit at least once.

Travel tip: Go.

Inishowen Peninsula, Co Donegal: Rugged, unspoilt

It’s not a place that does it all for you. You’ll need your own transport, be that car or bike, as there is no train link, and buses are really for local users. But this rugged peninsula is a diverse mix of spectacular unspoilt scenery, and towns and villages containing necessary amenities and quite often holiday homes owned by residents of Northern Ireland. Its stunning beaches include Lisfannon, Port Ban, Five Fingers Strand, Kinnagoe Bay and Stroove. The breathtaking prehistoric structure An Grianán of Aileach stands at 808ft, overlooking Inishowen. The area is still developing its sense of tourism but its coffee shops, restaurants and bars are catching up fast in offering what holidaymakers and visitors want. Inishowen may not boast any five-star hotels but it is not short on quality places to stay, while restaurants do not fleece tourists but instead encourage them to return. Shopping is just across the border in Derry City.

Travel tip: If planned properly a holiday in Inishowen will offer variety and value for money compared with established tourism bases around Ireland.

Contributors: Rosita Boland, Conor Capplis, Conor Goodman, Olivia Kelleher, Stephen Maguire, Marese McDonagh, Fionola Meredith, Mary Minihan, Cillian Murphy