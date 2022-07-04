YouTuber appeals for help to find ‘one-of-a-kind’ specialist trike lost at Dublin Airport

A well-known YouTuber has appealed for the return of his $13,000 (€12,500) tricycle which went missing at Dublin Airport.

Matt Galat, who vlogs under the name JaYoe, says he last saw his AZUB recumbent trike go into the oversized baggage carousel at Dublin Airport for a WestJet flight to Calgary on June 23rd. He filmed it going through the screening process.

When he arrived at Calgary airport, there was no sign of the trike and it has been missing since despite repeated calls to WestJet.

Mr Galat had been to the manufacturer in the Czech Republic. He boxed the trike up and travelled it with on a Ryanair flight from Vienna to Dublin.

The box, which weighed 30kg, was wrapped in packing plastic wrap. There was a recycle label printed on one corner of the cardboard and four white stickers with “fragile/keep dry” on it. The box is taped closed with large packing staples to hold the cardboard together.

The trike arrived in Dublin without a problem, but he witnessed what he called a “great wall of bags” at Dublin Airport which were unclaimed and filmed the scenes. “There were bags strewn everywhere.”

Mr Galat recounted that he had a four and a half hour layover before his flight to Calgary, but the baggage drop, which he also filmed, took him three hours and he spent another hour going through security. He only made his flight because it was delayed.

Matt Galat, who vlogs under the name JaYoe, says he last saw his AZUB recumbent trike go into the oversized baggage carousel at Dublin Airport for a WestJet flight to Calgary on June 23rd.

“I have worked my ass off to put it all together. It is a one of a kind vehicle. If they were to remake me one it would not be as special,” he said. “The biggest chance is that it is Dublin Airport sitting in some kind of a holding area. I am begging friends, if you know somebody, if you are somebody in Dublin Airport, can you please take a look around. I really hope it is just sitting out at the baggage area.

[ What are your rights if your flight is cancelled? ]

“If you could go and look around and see if it is in the baggage carousel area, I would really appreciate it. I’ll pay for your time. If you can help me, please do so.”

Separately, a Canadian family of five lost all their luggage at Dublin Airport. Nickolas Vidovic, his wife and their three children arrived from Vancouver into Dublin on June 28th on an Air Canada flight.

The family got a connecting flight to Split and then on to Zagreb. Their luggage was supposed to follow them through.

The Vidovic family: lost all their luggage at Dublin Airport.

When they arrived at their final destination, there was no sign of the three bags, which included not only their clothes, but also toiletries and medication.

Mr Vidovic’s brother drove to Vancouver Airport to find somebody in Air Canada to talk to about it. Air Canada told him the bags were still in Dublin.

Mr Vidovic said he tried calling Dublin Airport, but got no response. Dublin Airport responded to him via Twitter blaming the lost bags on Air Canada.

“Hi Nickolas, we’re sorry to hear this. We would recommend directing your query to your chosen airline as Dublin Airport does not have access to information regarding lost baggage. We hope you and your family are reunited with your luggage soon.”