First and foremost I’m a historian, and I specialise in fashion and beauty, and that has led to me adding writer, presenter and content creator to my title. I run a historical consultancy business called Seek the Historic and I create videos on TikTok and Instagram (@seekthehistoric) to make fashion and beauty history more accessible, so it can resonate with a wider audience.

What I’m hoping to achieve with social media is to share a historical perspective on contemporary affairs, whether that be anything from fashion week to, for example, the camogie “Skortgate” last year.

I’m really interested in showcasing Irish designers and exploring what they’re trying to express through their work. That’s where I think someone like me, who’s coming from an art history background, brings a different perspective to fashion, presenting an alternative way of looking at it.

I’m particularly enjoying following the work of contemporary designers and how they question what is folklore, what is heritage, what is the legacy of Irish mythology and what can be done with it next. I think that there’s a beautiful reverence at the moment for Irish folklore, but without romanticising it, which arguably has popped up in the past when we’ve had Celtic revivals before.

I worked as a sales assistant and in-store stylist throughout college, while I was studying a BA in history and art history at University College Dublin. I then went on to do an MA there in art history, with a focus on medieval art and architecture.

I was lucky growing up in that my parents hated flying, so we would go on trips all around Ireland, and we would be so excited to stop to look at castles, ruins, graveyards – you name it. That’s where my love of history really began. My friends always say, oh, there’s a brown sign for you, Laura. And brown signs always lead to something fascinating.

After my master’s, I got an internship at the National Museum of Ireland and while I was there, every single workshop and tour I worked on featured aspects of fashion and beauty history in Ireland, from the late bronze age right up until the 17th century. I covered everything from Viking hygiene tools, to the attire of the bog bodies, to late-bronze-age goldwork.

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Then I worked in Dublin Castle for six years before taking a break from museums for about a year, which I spent working in luxury fashion in Paris. I learned a lot there because you see the inner workings of a couture house and when you’re immersed in it, it is fascinating. Every single second of free time I had in Paris, I was in a gallery, I was in a museum, I was at a pop-up, I was in a vintage store, I was at a flea market. I don’t think I was ever in my apartment.

When I came back to Ireland, I decided not to return to a museum job. I said, you know what, I really enjoy pairing my absolute love of history with my love of fashion, as well as my academic research in beauty history. And so, Seek the Historic was born in 2023.

It has been such a mad few years since then, but I have enjoyed it immensely. I get to go to all these incredible exhibitions and the minute someone hears you’re a historian, they want to show you what they have in their attic, whether it’s clothing or it’s pieces of lace or embroidery, or a wedding dress.

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Through working with museums and archives, I’m now doing so many mini research projects. It’s been the dream job because when you’re working in a particular museum you may only work with its collection, whereas now I get to work on everything.

I have recently been working on curating a collection for the Museum of Irish Perfumery, a small museum that is set to open soon above Kelly Costello Fragrances Limited in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.

When it comes to clothes, I don’t necessarily dress in a style informed by history – unless it is anything Schiaparelli – but my research has made me think about the functionality of clothing. Really, clothes should be part of your life story. If you have no relationship with them and they’re purely there to make you palatable for other people, you’re not going to love your clothes and they might not reflect who you are.

When it comes to sustainability, I’ve never worried about being seen to wear something too many times. In fact, now I have a signature look: a black blazer bedazzled with many brooches. People ask if it’s new when they see it again, but I just rearrange the brooches to create a new look.

Dublin’s fashion world is abuzz right now because Jonathan Anderson is bringing a Dior fashion show to Trinity College in December. It is very exciting for the city, but what I really hope it does is tilt the world’s lens to the thriving fashion industry we have in Ireland.

In conversation with Jessica Doyle.

The Fashion History Society of Ireland, cofounded by Laura Fitzachary, will be hosting Crafting Couture, a series of events taking place at Trinity College and the Royal Society of Antiquaries of Ireland from November 30th to December 4th to coincide with the Dior fashion show. Events include panel discussions with industry professionals on Dublin fashion since the 1950s, mysticism and tarot in fashion and what constitutes a muse.