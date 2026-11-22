I thought a boreen was the little road down to your grandmother’s house?

It is, but it’s also a new online game that’s sweeping across WhatsApp groups around Ireland. Boreen is a free daily Irish trivia game that’ll keep you occupied if you get bored with scrolling on your commute to work.

What’s it about?

There are seven general knowledge questions each day, each of which has many possible answers. The goal is to give the most obscure answer you can think of.

So it’s like Pointless?

Yes, it’s very like Pointless, except you only get 25 seconds to answer so while you’re trying to think of the most obscure character in Irish mythology, you’ll panic and end up saying Cú Chulainn.

How does it work?

Each game starts at an Irish landmark. Each answer “spots” an Irish animal and brings you along the day’s path. The more obscure the answer the more kilometres across Ireland your animal will run. Common answers spot a robin and move you 10km; the rarest answers spot a golden eagle and fly you up to 100km. It’s very cute.

Aren’t there already lots of online trivia games like this?

There’s loads. From Sporcle (a huge library of all kinds of trivia) to Longshots (a football-trivia game where the rarest answer scores the longest-range goal), the internet is full of trivial pursuits such as this. Boreen is quite similar to another game called Krillion, which has the same core premise but you descend into the depths of the sea instead of scamper up the M8. Hundreds of thousands of people are playing Krillion each day.

So why are we talking about Boreen?

Because Krillion won’t ask you to name 2FM presenters.

Boreen’s charm is in its local focus. Thursday’s questions ranged from “name a brand of crisps sold in Ireland” to “name an Irish music festival, past or present”. (Féile was good enough for 55km).

How many people are playing?

Tens of thousands each day. Oisín McKnight, an Irish data analyst based in Berlin, launched boreen.ie on October 13th. In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, he said 32 people played on day one. This week more than 80,000 people were playing each day. Over the first month he said the game had 250,000 players and more than 11,500 friends’ leagues had been set up.

Where do the questions come from?

Many of the questions are user generated, with players given the option to suggest questions and answers on the website.

Is there an app?

No. So far, it’s a browser-based game.

What’s comes next?

McKnight launched separate Boreen websites in England and Scotland in recent days, with the help of his brother Tiarnan. Speaking to 2FM earlier this week, McKnight said “we want to get more countries on board and get everyone to learn about each other’s culture”. The website has a Revolut link for those who wish to support it. If it keeps growing at the current rate, McKnight won’t need that for long.