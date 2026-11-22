Autumn, 40 years ago, I packed up three months’ worth of clothes and personal items, got the ferry from Larne to Stranraer, a bus to Preston, a bus to Leeds Central and another bus out to Horsforth, where I was to begin my degree in communication and cultural studies at Trinity and All Saints College. A trek that took me the guts of 24 hours. It was 1986, and I was relieved to be leaving the Troubles behind me in Derry and landing somewhere where nobody cared what religion I was or what political views I had.

Autumn 2026, I packed a weekend bag to make that trip back to Leeds, boarding a flight from Dublin, which took just 45 minutes. I was heading back for a 40th college reunion – revisiting where I spent the final years of my teens and meeting up with people from my class whom I had not seen in such a long time. As I sat on my Ryanair flight, I became emotional as I realised that 10 other people were also making this pilgrimage back to Leeds from all corners of England – in cars, buses and trains – to meet and reunite one more time. Would I recognise them? Would we have anything in common? Would there be awkward silences? Forty years is a long time – for some, a lifetime. Regardless, the time was right for this to happen. Nine months previously, this reunion was in its embryonic stage in the form of a small WhatsApp group (the organising committee), wondering if the interest was there. Thankfully, we had 11 keen alumni who were ready, willing and able for a trip down memory lane.

I left Leeds in 1988 in a small light aircraft, and I had not been back in the intervening years. Like any major city, it had changed. I met up with my old friend, Adele. We had kept in touch over the years with phone calls and texts but had not actually met in 10 years. One drink in, it felt like 10 minutes. The sign of a true friendship. Next up to meet was Jane, another old friend with whom we had both kept in touch – so far, so good.

But I had not met Jenny – a girl I was so close to during college and for some years afterwards. Like some friendships, we lost touch. I have no idea why. A Yorkshire lass, she had the car and was going to drive us out to Horsforth. I’m not going to lie – I did wonder if it would be awkward seeing her or talking to her. But I needn’t have worried. She hopped out of the car, hands up in the air, and solid hugs all around, with gasps of “Oh my God, can you believe this!” We practically just relapsed back into our old student selves, talking garrulously during the 30-minute journey. It was as if the 40-year interlude hadn’t happened. It was truly wonderful.

As the college came into view, my heart missed a beat. Waves of nostalgia engulfed me as we got out of the car and looked at the unchanged halls of residence. These concrete towers, redolent of 1970s architecture, stood proud, each one concealing decades of students’ lives within their breeze-block walls. The first tower, Ripon Hall, was Jenny’s and my home for the first year. We stood still and just stared at it, soaking in our collective memories. All the fun, the parties, the cups of Tetley tea and instant cheap coffee, the bottles of Newcastle Brown Ale that had been imbibed along the corridors and in those rooms. I stared up at my old window, room 46, and for a second I thought I could see my younger student self looking out. I could certainly feel her.

As we stood outside the entrance, the others started to arrive: Marie, Usha, Lisa, Ros, Paula, Joey and our only guy, Andy. There was a giddy ebullience to our meeting up again – back to where our anxious teenage selves had met for the first time four decades ago. There was no anxiety now. Lots of hugs and laughter and chitter-chatter. There was an immediate curiosity about each other – greedy for information about what we had done in those intervening years. It was beyond surreal.

A current student brought us on a tour of one of the old halls of residence. Flashback memories were resurfacing around every corner of the halls. The door handles, the smell of the concrete steps, the simplicity and basic forms of the rooms – I’m not sure they would hold up for today’s student tastes, but in 1986, we thought they were first class.

The hub of the college was the student bar – we lived in it. The home of bacon fries, a watery cider or a diluted orange and swirly carpet. But it was gone. A blank wall has taken up residence where the doorway into the bar used to be – all evidence of what was once the heartbeat of college life vanished. Not that it was a salubrious establishment, but we all had such fond memories of it. It’s all very different now, with a social hub explicitly designated as an alcohol-free space, as student trends shift and dry campuses are not unusual. Complete anathema to us, and sure, where would be the craic in that? How student life has changed.

Clíodna O’Carolan's student union card

The tour continued into the canteen, where we congregated three times a day, as back then, all our meals were included in the fees. We laughed about how we had all nearly put on a stone in weight that first year. It was my first time to sample a chip butty, and I haven’t had one since.

As we were brought around campus, nostalgic memories were being resuscitated and decanted. “Do you remember the time when so-and-so was really drunk?” “Can anyone remember the name of the girl who had mullet-style big hair?” before we erupted into laughter. We were catapulted back to a time when we had the world at our feet – when our indefatigable energy was boundless, and possibilities were endless. Here was a small group of people who, for some reason, picked a Catholic college in the Yorkshire countryside, with very few of us being Catholic.

Clíodna O’Carolan in first year of college and more recently

Back then, it was everyone’s first foray away from home, which was beyond exciting at the time. There were no mobile phones to distract us, and there were multiple chances to socially congregate daily. Our mealtimes, our classes and tutorials, coffee in the common room and, nocturnally, the bar. Weekends were spent on campus, with a Saturday night venture into the city centre. Evenings were spent mooching into student rooms for shared cups of tea and a chat, or we all squeezed into a room privileged enough to house a small portable TV. The opportunities for socialising were endless. For that first year, we lived in our own little microcosm, and it was wonderful. Most friendships can be carbon-dated, and those made in college can be lifelong. These friendships come at a pivotal time, when you’re on the cusp of adulthood but still clinging to the innocence of youth.

As I walked around campus in my 59-year-old body, I had the visceral feeling that my 19-year-old self was by my side, keeping me company. I could see her in her cool Doc Martens, her second-hand shop clothes, and a confidence I could only dream of now. As my sunglasses hid nostalgic tears, I wanted to tell her to enjoy this fresher year because this was the place in my life where the linear path of my dreams took a massive diversion.

By the end of the second year, my student life was cut short. While everyone else segued effortlessly into their third and final year, I moved back to Derry and, at 21, I became a mother. I am momentarily conflicted because I feel sorry for her as I “watch” her prance around campus with her college mates, the very same ones I am now reunited with, only they would go on to follow their dreams. She does not know that she will not. I wish I could tell her, but maybe that was always going to be her path.

Clíodna O’Carolan (far right) with friends during college and then 40 years later

At the beginning of my final year, my degree took a back seat as I, unwittingly, enrolled in a PhD course called Growing Up Quickly. Suddenly, my DMs were no longer cool – in fact, they were pushed to the back of the wardrobe. Forgotten – like my degree.

I envied my college friends during that third year and felt that I had missed out on so much. My dream of becoming a feature writer for a glossy women’s magazine was in the bin, along with the nappies of my newborn baby. But did it really matter – 40 years later? Did it really matter that I didn’t get that degree? Did it really matter that my writing career was never fulfilled? Life had another plan for me – to be a mother of four and, later, a grandmother to five. I may not have the parchment of my degree proudly secured in a frame on a wall, but I can be proud of my children all achieving theirs.

Clíodna O’Carolan's 40-year college reunion

This reunion was beyond special to me. The intervening 40 years were dovetailed by those hedonistic student days of the late 1980s and by a group of older, sanguine alumni – ready to take on the world again, albeit at a slower pace. For 24 hours, we were temporarily young again, and it was glorious. We all got on so well because, really, nobody had changed. We laughed, reminisced, and made a plan to meet up again in 2027. This next time will not be a reunion – it will be meeting up with old friends.

It’s never too late to reconnect with your past. Not everyone wants to go back to that place for various reasons, but for those who do – make it happen. The reconnections can be deep, meaningful and joyous.

As for me – maybe it’s not too late to follow the dreams of my 19-year-old self. Maybe it’s time to reconcile with my younger self. Maybe it’s time to don the DMs again, update the CV, and make a call to the glossy magazines in honour of my student self, who was unable to. Maybe it’s time to never say never.