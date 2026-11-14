I’m rebelling against the culture of replacing things that aren’t broken by using my old iPod

I got it for Christmas when I was about 21 years old; red and shiny with a world of possibility, packed into a few square centimetres. It hosts some of the greats – Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, The Strokes and Bob Marley, to name but a few.

I remember how novel it felt at the time; now, 17-odd years later, it appears just as dated as a 1980s Walkman. Even my husband occasionally sniggers at me as I unravel the wires before heading out for a run. “You know you can sync up your music to your watch if you get some ear buds”, he “helpfully” suggests.

And sometimes when I’m mid-untangling, I strongly consider this option.

In truth though, this tiny square screen is perfect to me. With only one discernible crack, it serves not only as a reminder of my impeccable and enduring music taste but of who I am – resourceful and, if only slightly, defiant.

That old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” springs to mind. My little iPod Shuffle serves the exact same purpose as my husband’s suggested alternative. It plays music I love. Granted, this has to be from within a certain time frame and nothing from the last decade appears – but I don’t much like modern music anyway.

Admittedly, I do sometimes feel that hint of blush across my cheeks – at the beginning of a race, or when I need to shuffle mid-run. You’ll find me sneakily trying to change tracks without being caught, like a child embarrassed by their non-brand trainers. Other times, I’ll overcompensate and mock myself for still using an iPod.

“Ha ha, look at me with my Shuffle.”

But secretly, I feel proud of my own private rebellion. Not only against modern music but against a culture that insists we replace things that aren’t broken.

I imagine a lot of this comes from my mother. I doubt she meets the technical definition of a hoarder but there are tendencies: “What if I one day need that piece of fabric?” or “That cord must belong to something; I’ll keep it just in case.” I’d say it’s part generational and part Irish – that instinctual belief that everything is worth keeping; that someday it might be needed.

She’s always fixing things where she can – taking machines to stores where I’m sure they just wish she’d buy something new; tinkering with Christmas lights for longer than any sane human would; piecing together toy train sets from 30 years ago.

She isn’t frugal – she just understands the value of things. Something that seems lost today. “If it’s broken, let’s replace it. And hey, even if it’s not broken, let’s replace it anyway.” We live in a world that demands we upgrade and, whether through greed, comparison or in the hope of filling some greater void, we tend to give in.

[ How the iPod changed the world - with Patrick FreyneOpens in new window ]

To be fair, it is hardly our fault. We are constantly bombarded with newer and faster ways of getting things done, of solving our problems, and suddenly our old ways feel archaic – obsolete.

This isn’t to say I don’t waste. I admit that on a budget I’ve exploited fast fashion, made unnecessary returns and take more pride in my Vinted profile than I do in my wardrobe. I was part of the cycle.

And hasn’t commercialism always expected this of us? Where would we be if we never replaced anything? Sometimes upgrades genuinely improve things. Nobody is arguing we should all return to dial-up internet and paper maps. And after all, that tiny iPod was once new.

Perhaps I am just a clinger. A romantic who finds sentiment in the old. Or, maybe I am slightly cheap – unwilling to spend where it’s not needed. I suspect it’s something of both, along with my dislike of change, that drives me to keep shuffling in an age of AirPods and curated playlists.

Where I can’t outrun change, I have this little time capsule to carry me back.

One day my red Shuffle will finally give up. But until then, I see no reason to retire my loyal companion simply because there’s something newer out there, or because my husband thinks I’m ridiculous.

Besides, who wants to learn how to connect another device to Bluetooth?