People

Photographer Eric Luke brings Ireland’s most remote inhabited island to life in new book

Wild seas, turf-filled boats and a traditional way of living are key themes in Toraigh/Tory Island

Islanders and fishing boats at the old pier on Tory Island in the 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Islanders and fishing boats at the old pier on Tory Island in the 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Eric Luke
John O'Connor
Sun Jun 21 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

When a mentor recommended to Eric Luke in 1977 that he should go to Tory Island, he did not expect that Ireland’s most remote inhabited island would become such a rich source of inspiration. The island – located 11km off the north-west coast of Donegal – is the catalyst and focus of his new book, Toraigh/Tory Island.

While at the pier attempting to get on the island all those years ago, Luke watched turf being loaded onto boats to provide fuel for the island during winter.

“There wasn’t any ferry service or anything like that, but one could always get in on a fishing boat,” he says. “It was the only way in and the only way out.”

So he sat on the turf-laden boat as they sailed towards the remote community.

READ MORE

Four Courts dome: Decade-long restoration of a Dublin landmark finally ready to unveil

A new-build home in Mayo: ‘We left two six-figure jobs in Florida to come to Ireland with no plan’

New EU customs charges could signal the end of cheap online shopping

14 great new restaurants to try in Ireland this summer: From a Dublin roast to Tramore seafood

When the weather turned on Tory, there was no getting away from the place. Luke has been forced to stay “as a guest in a cottage for many days while waiting for weather to clear and a boat to take me back to the mainland”. He adds that “the island was regularly cut off due to bad weather”.

Luke has been to the island “countless times”. He tends to go there late in the year when he is the “only outsider”.

His new book, Toraigh/Tory Island, documents the island through mostly-analogue photography. It is published by Hi Tone and includes a foreword written by historian Diarmaid Ferriter.

The book will be launched on Wednesday, June 24th.

Boats filled with turf for winter fuel arriving with passengers to Tory Island in the 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Boats filled with turf for winter fuel arriving with passengers to Tory Island in the 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Pól Mac Ruaidhrí outside his house at West Town, Tory Island. Photograph: Eric Luke
Pól Mac Ruaidhrí outside his house at West Town, Tory Island. Photograph: Eric Luke
The King of Tory Island, Patsy Dan Rodgers. who died in 2018. Photograph: Eric Luke
The King of Tory Island, Patsy Dan Rodgers. who died in 2018. Photograph: Eric Luke
Maighread Nic Ruaidhraidh with Frances, Gerry, Jeanette and Tina Rodgers on Tory Island in 1977. Photograph: Eric Luke
Maighread Nic Ruaidhraidh with Frances, Gerry, Jeanette and Tina Rodgers on Tory Island in 1977. Photograph: Eric Luke
Mary Denis baking bread in the kitchen of her cottage at West Town, Tory Island, in 1977. Photograph: Eric Luke
Mary Denis baking bread in the kitchen of her cottage at West Town, Tory Island, in 1977. Photograph: Eric Luke
Children playing at West Town on Tory Island in the late 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Children playing at West Town on Tory Island in the late 1970s. Photograph: Eric Luke
Fr Boyle blessing graves of Tory Island parishioners in 2023. Photograph: Eric Luke
Fr Boyle blessing graves of Tory Island parishioners in 2023. Photograph: Eric Luke
WeekendDonegal