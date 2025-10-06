Do you take photos of your cat or dog everyday? There is a cost

How many photos, videos and documents do you create every day? These acts aren’t as carbon neutral as they seem.

The growing amount of digital data each of us creates may not have a physical presence, but it still has a significant environmental cost, according to an article by Loughborough University business school.

“Behind every email, photo or video call lies a vast infrastructure of data centres, networks and servers, all of which consume massive amounts of energy,” according to the university.

These data centres, often running 24/7, require not just electricity to power servers, but also substantial energy to cool them too.

“As digital data grows exponentially, so does the demand for processing power, which in turn drives up energy consumption and carbon emissions,” according to Loughborough academics.

So, endless snaps of your dog being cute or your cat getting up to mischief are not without cost.

The world creates billions of photos, videos, documents and emails every day. In the UK, the average person takes about five digital photos a day, according to the research. Across the population, this generates 805,083 tons of carbon annually, which is comparable to flying from London to New York over 934,000 times, says Loughborough.

The impact is even more staggering in the US. With each person snapping 20 photos per day, the total carbon footprint reaches 3.9 billion tons annually. The financial cost of offsetting this carbon using tree-planting schemes would be in the billions for both nations, the academics say.

Our collective tendency to store, back up and never delete files has led to a massive accumulation of what’s called “dark data”, according to the university. That’s the term for underutilised digital files that consume energy without providing any benefit. The environmental footprint of all of this data is significant.

Data centres are estimated to contain 65 per cent dark data – digital assets that are used once and then forgotten about, says the university.

“This unused data, stored across countless servers worldwide, demands ongoing maintenance and energy. The more data we store without purpose, the greater the unnecessary carbon footprint produced by wasted energy consumption,” according to the research.

Regulation to drive more sustainable practices is still developing and, as usual, lags behind the pace of technological advancement. Until more energy-efficient practices to reduce carbon emissions are made law, each of us can try doing our own personal “digital decarb”.

The first step is to think about your own behaviour. One person creates 1.7mb of data a second, or 10 DVDs in a working day, according to IBM figures quoted by Loughborough.

“Green internet use” involves several practical strategies that can reduce the environmental impact of our time online, says the university.

Delete old photos you no longer need. Do the same with files and apps. Reducing your stored data cuts down the energy used by data centres. It helps you avoid paying mounting monthly storage fees too.

The auto-save of every document or piece of data you create adds to your storage needs, tipping you into having to pay for more and more of it.

You can reduce the impact of streaming by doing it at lower resolutions too, Loughborough advises. This uses significantly less energy. When HD (high definition) isn’t necessary, opt for standard resolution to minimise energy consumption, it says.

Always choose energy-efficient devices – newer models often come with improved energy management features that help reduce your carbon footprint.

And be mindful of your internet habit – turn off computers when they are not in use and avoid unnecessary downloads. Turn off your camera during virtual meetings when video is not essential. All of these small actions add up over time, says Loughborough.

If you need cloud storage for your files, choose a provider that prioritises renewable energy sources and transparent sustainability policies. Similarly, consider eco-conscious search engines such as Ecosia, which uses its profits to plant trees, the university says.

Finally, advocate for stronger regulations. Raise awareness of the environmental impact of digital data with government, councils and the businesses and organisations you interact with to help create a more eco-friendly digital ecosystem.