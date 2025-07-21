The recycling scheme hitting the right note: how hundreds of instruments are being rehomed

The donated instruments have found new homes in schools, community groups, addiction treatment centres and with migrants. Photograph: iStock

Do you have an accordion in the attic, a guitar in the garage, or a ukulele under the stairs? If it’s gathering dust, or in need of repair, don’t let it sit idle. Recycle it properly and not only is it rescued from landfill, but it could soon be playing sweet, sweet music again.

The Replay Instruments Project, an initiative by Fingal County Council, has seen about 370 instruments recovered and put back into tune, according to the council.

The goal isn’t just to recycle the instruments, but to rejuvenate them and extend their life cycle.

Any instrument or accessory, including small practice amps and cable, can be taken in by the scheme. Although they can’t accept pianos, they encourage you to contact your local voluntary sector to offer yours.

“Many are in need of just a little TLC – some dusting, tuning, or small repairs, that’s all part of the Replay process,” a council spokesperson said.

The community has been generous in donating, with instruments ranging from the common to more unusual finds.

“The ones we receive most often are acoustic guitars, electric and bass guitars, violins, keyboards,” the spokesperson said. These are popular and continue to be in high demand among young learners and they easily find a new home.

Occasionally, some more unusual donations are received.

“One of the most unusual was a French horn, but this was surpassed earlier this year when we received a large haul from a local marching band.”

This included a large selection of trumpets, saxophones, flutes and even a euphonium.

“It was an exciting and somewhat rare find,” said the spokesperson.

The aim of the scheme follows the model of the circular economy – an economic system aimed at eliminating waste with the continual use of resources.

It contrasts with a traditional linear economy, which follows a “take-make-dispose” model of production. In a circular economy, products and materials are designed, produced and managed in a way that extends their life cycle, allowing them to be reused, refurbished and recycled as much as possible.

This approach reduces the strain on natural resources, minimises environmental impact and fosters sustainability by creating a closed-loop system where waste is transformed into valuable resources.

The condition of the instruments, which are accepted at Estuary Swords and Coolmine civic amenity centres, varies.

'These recycled instruments are helping to open up access to music for those who might otherwise go without,' says the Fingal County Council spokesperson. Photograph: Getty Images/ Image Source

“Every instrument donated is assessed, cleaned and mended and all are brought back to life before being distributed,” the council spokesperson said. “We are able to share all these instruments between two other brass and reed bands.

“These recycled instruments are helping to open up access to music for those who might otherwise go without.”

So, donating the items is only the beginning of the story. Indeed, the joy of the Replay Instruments programme is where the instruments end up. They go on to have a new lease of life, and the music continues.

The donated instruments have found new homes in schools, with community groups, addiction treatment centres, migrants and new learners, where their music can be heard by new audiences.

Receiving a preloved instrument can be transformative, giving its new owner a chance to explore their musicality, develop skills and find expression and joy through music.

This year, Replay Instruments has partnered with the Fingal branch of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme, cofounded by U2, and homeless service Crosscare.

“By donating, you are not just decluttering, you are actively participating in a circular economy, reducing waste and contributing to a most sustainable, more musically enriched Fingal,” said the spokesperson.

So, if you have a banjo or some bagpipes under the bed, consider whether it’s worth bringing them to Estuary Swords or Coolmine civic amenity centres, where the beat goes on.