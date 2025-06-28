‘Simple and straightforward’: The €4,500 naming of the National Children’s Hospital Ireland

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill says some part of the facility could yet be named after Kathleen Lynn. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

This week it was announced that the long-awaited new children’s hospital will be called ... the National Children’s Hospital Ireland.

Okay, that’s not exactly original, is it?

According to a statement from the Department of Health, the name was chosen as it reflects “the vision of the new hospital being a hub in a national network of paediatric care”.

The hospital, which has been beset by delays and will cost €2.24 billion, will work with regional and local paediatric units to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all children.

This process was done through engagement with “stakeholders”, including the youth advisory council, the department said.

According to Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, it was important to ensure the name was simple and straightforward – so worried parents would end up exactly where they want to go, regardless of any potential language barriers.

How much did the naming process cost?

Some €4,500, according to the Department of Health.

But wait, wasn’t that always the name?

You would be forgiven for thinking that given the way people refer to the healthcare centre as simply the new children’s hospital.

But, in fact, it has been unnamed until now. Carroll MacNeill has acknowledged most people are likely to continue calling it the children’s hospital – as they do now.

Were there issues with naming the hospital previously?

There was a bit of a drama around the name of the hospital in 2017. In October of that year, the then minister for health Simon Harris announced the hospital would be known as Phoenix Children’s Hospital Ireland.

However, Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona warned Harris it would be compelled to take legal action if the new national children’s hospital in Dublin went ahead with plans to use a similar name.

He subsequently said there would be a rethink about the name.

Were there other names put forward?

According to the department, there were 17 names in the mix. The most vocal campaign was for the hospital to be named after Kathleen Lynn – a doctor and political activist who was involved in both the 1913 Lockout and the 1916 Easter Rising.

An online campaign, which amassed just under 6,000 signatures, said: “Dr Lynn was an incredible woman, revolutionary and role model. She did so much to improve the lives of children in Ireland and she deserves to be recognised. Nothing would be more fitting than a children’s hospital named in her honour.”

So will there be any mention of Dr Lynn in the new hospital?

Carroll MacNeill has said she would like to name something within the facility after her, such as a wing or auditorium.