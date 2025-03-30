News presenter Sharon Tobin: ‘My dad died when I was young and that made me inclined to take charge’

How agreeable are you?

This is one of those ones that you don’t like answering this way as a woman, but I’ll be honest – I’m probably too agreeable in some instances. Mostly in an effort to please people. On the flip side, I’m probably less agreeable with those who are closest to me. I tell my kids it’s good to be challenged and to see different points of view. I enjoy debate, so I hope they will too. And maybe they’ll be less of a pushover when they grow up.

What’s your middle name and what do you think of it?

Louise. I don’t really think that much about it. I’m not sure why it’s Louise, and the only other time I’ve heard of a Sharon Louise is a character in Shirley Valentine – called Sharon Louise.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

This is probably a bit of a boring one, but in my back garden drinking coffee, listening to the birds. It doesn’t get much better than that little five minutes. Because it usually is only five minutes. I try to sneak out in the morning, before anyone is up, to get a little bit of the sunrise in your face. The best way to start the day – apparently it’s good for your circadian rhythm.

Describe yourself in three words.

Constantly doing things.

RTÉ journalist Sharon Tobin

When did you last get angry?

Well again, as a woman, I have a few days a month where I’m definitely less tolerant of people’s bad behaviour, so probably last week. But I’m aware of it, and I try to use it for good, to be more assertive on those days.

‘I think when you’ve had, as everyone’s had, difficulties or sadness in the past, you try to appreciate what you have right now’

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

I would say faith. I don’t necessarily mean in a religious sense, although I don’t really have that either. I still have bucketloads of hope, but I think knowledge kills faith. I think you live, and you learn, and the blind faith that I had about lots of things when I was younger kind of seems a bit fanciful and naive to me now. I had faith in people to always do the right thing; faith in leaders to lead well; faith in people when they commit to something to follow through. Faith in people, essentially.

What’s your strongest childhood memory?

I have loads of them, but I was trying to picture the background in all of them and it’s a red-and-white kitchen. We got this new kitchen, back when people got new kitchens, and I remember at the time it felt like the fanciest thing in the world. Everything in the kitchen was red and white; the tiles were red and white; the cupboards were red and white. I think our delph was red and white. It was very exciting at the time. I’ve lots of memories in that kitchen.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I am the eldest of two children, myself and my sister. I’m not sure if that’s what’s defined me, or if circumstances have. My dad died when we were quite young and I think that made me a very organised person who’s kind of inclined to take charge. Now, that could be the eldest sibling thing as well. I think it’s a way of having control over things. Of course it doesn’t mean you have control, I think it just means, in your own head, you can manage a curveball. I’m all about making sure I can manage the curveball.

What do you expect to happen when you die?

For me, I don’t expect anything to happen, but I do expect there to be a party for everyone else. It’s probably very morbid to admit, but I do have a playlist of funeral songs on Spotify. I mean in reality they’re just songs that make me happy, or reflective of life. I hope I’ve lots of life left to live, but I think that what I’ve had so far is worth celebrating.

When were you happiest?

I’m quite happy right now. I think when you’ve had, as everyone’s had, difficulties or sadness in the past, you try to appreciate what you have right now. I love making the most of right now. I think every second counts.

Which actor would play you in a biopic about your life?

This is quite a stretch, I’ll say Lady Gaga, because we’ve very similar noses. She won’t have to sing though, because I’ve a shocking voice. And I did see her rocking a lovely bob fringe.

What’s your biggest career/personal regret?

I don’t really do regrets. I’m all for taking an opportunity when it comes and making the best of it. There was one opportunity I didn’t take – I was offered a job in Moscow, probably 20 years ago now. At the time the salary was insane. So, on paper, it should probably be my biggest regret but actually I don’t really regret it at all it wouldn’t have been the wisest move, in the long term. But at the time it seemed really exciting.

Have you any psychological quirks?

I really enjoy cleaning. In my weird psychological head, an organised house means I have an organised head. So, it kind of puts things back in order for me. I don’t iron – I draw the line at that. I hang things up, I never iron.

In conversation with Jen Hogan