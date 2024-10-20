By the time you read this, we might be facing a general election. Or not: depending on what re-electability calculus is the most persuasive among the Government parties. They will want to capitalise on this month’s giveaway budget, but if they go this year, there will be the tricky problem for Taoiseach Simon Harris of explaining why, given that he has repeatedly said he wouldn’t.

You’ll be aware of all this: and it is often cited as the sort of thing that makes people cynical about politics. The budget was generous only because of its proximity to a general election date. The Taoiseach makes a promise about that date and no one in the media or political class believes him. Not only are voters cynical about politics, but so too are politicians.

Yet there are alternative explanations: the generous budget was due, in part, to luck, given the Apple judgment. Politicians like being able to financially help their constituents: that’s their job. Rather than break a promise, Harris might simply change his mind. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with TDs wanting to be re-elected and wanting to maximise their chances.

The alternate explanations don’t contradict each other that much: all could be true at the same time. Yet there is a very human tendency to reject muddy reality and analyse the motivations of others in binary terms: they are virtuous, or not, honest or not. And over the past few decades, we seem have to been leaning towards “not”. In Ireland and elsewhere, studies and surveys have demonstrated a decreasing level of trust in public institutions, in politicians and the media; even in other people. We have all become more cynical.

You can see the attraction. The cynic will always seem more worldly-wise, more clued-in. And because we live in an imperfect world where progress is, at best, incremental, the cynic will never be disappointed.

Yes, there’s a long list of reasons that would seem to justify that cynicism. The budget, for instance, wasn’t so great if you work in the hospitality industry or if you are a carer having to navigate the inhumanely bureaucratic means-testing system. These are real, extremely painful issues.

Yet when we zoom in on the negative, and remain focused on it, it’s all too easy to infer that everything is terrible. And it also ignores how the rest of us contribute to the general tone of cynicism: through our attitudes, what we say, what we post on social media. We are not passive observers. We (and this includes the media) all contribute to the tone of our culture. And if that tone is cynical, it helps create a sort of defeatism: a sense that things will never get better, because they – politicians, institutions – are only in it for themselves. If you are a carer, that attitude isn’t going to help you either.

Here’s what I’m not saying: I’m not saying the current Government is wonderful. I’m not saying everything is great. I’m not even arguing for optimism: just that if we discount the possibility of improvement, that’s exactly what we’ll get.

Ireland is complicated and flawed because the people who live there – us – are complicated and flawed. We are far more like each other than we might like to admit. We are all trying to do the right thing, but we often fail. We have differences on how to achieve it, but – generally speaking – we agree on the sort of country we’d like to live in.

That includes political candidates. The overwhelming majority – of whatever political stripe – are not running for office because of the big wages. Egotistical as it might be, they genuinely believe they can do some good. Some might be delusional. Or a bit lazy. Some are not that bright. They’ll all have character flaws. At least let’s avoid electing the stupid ones. I know: I’m so cynical.