How agreeable are you?

It depends on the day you get me. Sometimes, I can be a ray of sunshine. Other times, I can be very cranky. I would stray on the more disagreeable than agreeable.

What’s your middle name and what do you think of it?

My middle name is Elaine. I’m Rose Elaine. I think my middle name is very boring. I’m not a fan of it at all. I’d much prefer to be called Rose. My eldest sister, Veronica, had a mickey fit and said she didn’t want her sister to be called after a bush, and she locked herself in toilet in the hospital until my parents said they’d call me by my middle name.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

There’s no place like home, Cork.

Describe yourself in three words.

I’m generous. I’m kind. And I’m a bit stubborn.

When did you last get angry?

When someone was mean to one of my nephews, and should have known better. Generally speaking, I don’t get too angry about myself, but if you’re mean to somebody I love, I go all Roy Keane on you.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

My little nephew, Ultan, I’d give the sun, moon and stars to have him back. If I could have anything in the world, at all, at all, it would be that little boy. (Elaine’s nephew, Ultan, was just 11 years old when he died from cancer last year).

What’s your strongest childhood memory?

Sometimes I would hide in the hot press when my mother had a bath, because there were so many of us I never got one on one time with her. So, I’d just sit in the press, drawing on the inside of the press with my crayons, waiting on her to lock the door and get into the bath. And then I’d just pop out and go “hello Mammy”.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I was born eighth, but only seven survived. Two years before me my mother had twin girls and she lost one of them shortly after birth. I’m number seven of what we have now. There’s 10 of us now. To be honest, I just had middle-child syndrome along with seven others.

What do you expect to happen when you die?

I think I’ll be absorbed back into the Earth in someway shape or form. I’m not sure what happens your soul, but I don’t think I believe in traditional heaven and hell things anymore. I think we’re all just part of this beautiful paradise spinning in the universe. And what we are now is being made into a molecule, and will be part of other living things for millions of years. So, we’ll just come back in some shape or form. We’re all just part of a circle of life and death and energy.

When were you happiest?

I’m a very melancholy individual and have been for most of my life. So, I’ve moments of happiness. In general, I’m happiest when I’m surrounded by my family. The happiest memories for me, would probably be, even though there was holy war, Christmas Day with my parents and my family when I was young. There’s no sense of pain or loss, and the world is your oyster.

Which actor would play you in a biopic about your life?

I’m trying to think who could do an Irish accent. I like Alison Oliver. I like Kate Winslet as well. So either of those two and I’d be very happy.

What’s your biggest career/personal regret?

My biggest career regret is I had the opportunity to go to London in my mid-30s for a career move and I didn’t and I always wish I had taken it. I chickened out, and I shouldn’t have.

Have you any psychological quirks?

I have plenty of them. I’ve a weird thing about where I sit in a car, or in a restaurant or sit at a table. I have to sit at the back left of everything, which is a bit weird and it freaks people out. Even when I’m on set. Wherever I am, I have my spot. If I’m not in my spot I am extraordinarily uncomfortable.