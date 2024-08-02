For many US tourists, visiting Ireland is a quick four days with stops in Dublin and Galway and at the Cliffs of Moher before heading off to 'do Europe'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

It used to be easier to spot an American tourist in Ireland. Blindingly white “Dad” runners, sweatshirts boasting university allegiances, objectively hideous jeans, objectively booming boomer voices. However, times have changed.

Firstly, hideous jeans and Dad runners now form the basis of countless Gen Z TikTok “outfit of the day” videos. Meanwhile, our friends across the Atlantic are coming to Ireland and the Continent in their droves like never before. It’s not just wealthy baby boomers coming to track down their Irish heritage. It’s groups of friends in their 20s desperate to have an Aperol Spritz in Positano. It’s young couples planning to experience “the whole Greece thing”. It’s a quick four days in Ireland with stops in Dublin, Galway and at the Cliffs of Moher before heading off to “do Europe” and posting all about it on social media. It’s often amusing, and sometimes frustrating to watch them take it all in. Especially when they’re confused by ...

1. Europe itself

The concept of Europe is difficult for some Americans to grasp – I should clarify here that it’s definitely #NotAllAmericans, but it’s enough for the issue to have become a significant social media trend. Many Americans talk about visiting Europe as if it’s just one cobbled town square from Game of Thrones, with Disneyland Paris tacked on and an Alp in the background. “I’m going to Europe this summer,” they announce on TikTok, and I find myself hissing, “Which bit? Portugal? Montenegro? The bloody Isle of bloody Man?”. Usually, they mean Italy and France and possibly stops in Ireland and London.

2. Our annoyance about it

As the online discourse about Americans in Europe rumbles on, some tourists have been driven to defend themselves. They rightly say that we might announce that we’re going to “America” on our holidays. Which part do we mean? North America? Central America? South America? If it’s the United States, which state particularly? That’s fair. However, some don’t appear to appreciate the historical and political eye twitches that occur when one equates the individual-yet-united states and the individual-yet-somewhat-united European countries. Europe is not a country. Not all European countries are part of the European Union. Yes, there might be vast cultural differences between Connecticut and Florida, but ... it’s just not the same, okay?! Bottom line, if you’re coming to “Europe”, tell us which country. Especially if you’re going to complain about everything from the water to the walking.

3. The water

Hydration is one of the issues baffling the Americans (the ones from the United States. From now on, that’s who I mean when I say “Americans”) about Europe (could be any one of the 51 independent states or countries). Many have gone viral on social media for claiming that Europeans don’t drink any water. Cue millions of Europeans who drink litres of water everyday scratching their heads. How has this confusion arisen? Some theories: Europeans drink more tap water, and so don’t tote around bottled or filtered water quite as much. Many restaurants in tourist areas in Europe will charge for water, which shocks patrons who are used to not only free water on the table, but unlimited soft drink refills.

4. Staying cool

Americans do two things very well: ice and air conditioning. These are both areas where they feel the Europeans are flagging. Many American homes have fridges that are producing pebble ice round the clock, and in their restaurants the drinks are laden with the stuff. In Ireland, having a neighbour who owns a fridge that makes its own ice would have you wondering if they’d had some luck on the Euromillions.

5. The walking

Walkable cities are not something the United States is known for. They love their cars, and they love their drive-throughs. So, when they’re faced with heaving their suitcases up and down the stone steps of Positano or Porto, they get quite the land. You might have stunning sea views for the ‘Gram, but good luck finding an Uber that’s going to get you up there.

6. The Irish obsession with United States

We all agree that the US tourists who insist on their Irishness can grate at the nerves. However, is there any wonder they think we’re obsessed with them? We love nothing better than a “California” T-shirt or a New York Yankees baseball cap. Many American visitors to our shores have expressed confusion at our deep love of wearing clothes with the states and cities of their homeland emblazoned across them, especially after a trip to Penneys. Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, anyone?