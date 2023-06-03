Win tickets to Kaleidoscope festival: enter our colouring competition

Kaleidoscope festival takes place from June 30th to July 2nd at Russborough House in Co Wicklo. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Kaleidoscope, Ireland’s top music and arts camping festival for families, returns to Russborough House in Co Wicklow from June 30th to July 2nd. With Nile Rodgers & Chic, B*witched, Gavin James headlining, the weekend will be full of music, workshops, quizzes, dancing, singing, art, sport, adventure and storytelling for all ages, from tiny tots to groovy grandparents!

The Irish Times has 10 family passes to give away. To be in with a chance to win, download a pdf version of the picture, colour this picture and scan or photograph it – or ask your mum or dad to – and upload the picture using the entry form below.

The competition is open to children aged 12 and under, and entries must be received by noon on Monday, June 12th. For T&Cs see below.

Entry form

Terms & Conditions

1. The promotion is open to residents of Ireland aged 12 years or younger, except employees of the Promoter, their families, agents or anyone professionally connected with the promotion.

READ MORE

2. A valid entry consists of a completed coloured picture scanned in and submitted with the relevant online form by a child 12 years or under. Entries should be made on their behalf by a parent or guardian over 18 years of age. Entries must be received by noon on Monday, June 12th 2023.

3. No applications from agents, third parties, organised groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be accepted. No incomplete, illegible, or corrupted entries will be accepted. No entries not in accordance with the entry instructions will be accepted.

4. The Promotion will run from 03/06/2023 to noon on 12/06/2023 inclusive.

5. All entries must be received by the Promoter by no later than noon on the Closing Date. All competition entries received after the Closing Date are automatically disqualified.

6. Promotion limited to one entry per person. No entrant will win more than one prize.

7. By submitting an entry to the Promoter, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions.

8. Responsibility will not be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed as a result of any network, computer hardware or software failure of any kind. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt. Entries will become the property of the Promoter.

9. The prize consists of a family camping pass (two adults, two children – children under 24 months go free) for Kaleidoscope Festival 30th June – 2nd July at Russborough House and Grounds. There will be 10 winners.

10. All prizes will be subject to any additional terms and conditions of the supplier of the prize to the Promoter. The prize cannot be refunded or redeemed for cash.

11. The Promoter shall not be liable for any loss, damage or consequential damage of any nature in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise caused by the acceptance of the terms and conditions or in connection with the prize.

12. In the event of unforeseen circumstances the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for an alternative of equal or greater value.

13. The winners will be notified by email. The winner must claim the prize within 30 days of the notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, it will lapse and the Promoter reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with the Promotion rules.

14. The promoters’ decision is final and binding in all matters and no correspondence will be entered into.

15. The winners’ details (name and county) will be made available on The Irish Times website.

16. The winner may be required to participate in unpaid publicity arising from this promotion.

17. The Promoter will only process your personal information as set out in irishtimes.com/policy-and-terms/privacy-policy and as set out in these terms and conditions.

18. Prizes are non transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

19. These terms and conditions shall be governed by Irish law and the Courts of the Republic of Ireland shall have exclusive jurisdiction.

20. Promoter and Data Controller: The Irish Times DAC, The Irish Times Building, P.O. Box 74, 24 - 28 Tara Street, Dublin 2.

21. The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel or amend the Promotion where it becomes necessary to do so.