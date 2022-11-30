Buckingham Palace household member resigns and apologises after comment to black guest

Buckingham Palace: Ngozi Fulani was attending a reception hosted by Queen Camilla on Tuesday on violence against women. Photograph: Kin Cheung/PA Images

A member of the British royal household has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.

Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at a reception held by Queen Camilla on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of the charity Sistah Space, detailed the conversation on Twitter, describing it as a “violation”, and said the experience will “never leave me”. She said the household member challenged her when she said her organisation was based in Hackney, saying: “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

The palace said in a statement: “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.” – PA