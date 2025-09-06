Bronze masks of Irish river gods expected to fetch €80,000-€120,000

Art collectors who watched the two-part documentary The Great Art Fraud on the BBC last week will, no doubt, still be reeling from the incredible story of the UK-born, US-bred art dealer Inigo Philbrick. He had a meteoric rise to fame – and a spectacular fall from grace.

Following an internship with London gallery The White Cube, Philbrick quickly began selling art to some of the world’s richest collectors. But, to fund the lavish lifestyle he had with his Made in Chelsea socialite girlfriend, Victoria Baker-Harber, Philbrick soon began selling the same artworks to multiple collectors at the same time, until he was found out. He then fled to the south Pacific island of Vanuatu in 2020.

Tracked down by the FBI, Philbrick was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2022. But, when given early release in 2024, he claimed he didn’t have any of the $86 million left

After serving time, he said, “I’m obviously in no position to do anything other than to say how sorry I am. But, there is a small part of me that thinks: what about all the good deals?”

Old masters

Separately, the Financial Times reported during the summer months that auction sales fell by 6 per cent in the first half of the year, compared to 27 per cent in the first half of 2024. According to ArtTactic’s Raw Facts review of fine art and luxury sales at Sotheby’s, Christies and Phillips, this marked “a tentative phase of stabilisation”.

Financial Times columnist Melanie Gerbis noted somewhat surprisingly that the market for old masters paintings – long out of fashion – grew by 36 per cent in the first half of 2025. She counselled that events that tweak the art fair model, such as gallery weekends and smaller collaborations, seem to work well.

Art buyers heading into the autumn art auction season in Ireland will, no doubt, be hoping to clinch a few deals on paintings that catch their eye.

Affordable art

One new auction house worth considering is Lot100.ie, set up by Ken Madden and Beth-Ann Smith in Lismore, Co Waterford earlier this year.

The former Lismore Food Company owners began selling contemporary and modern art in February, and their next online auction, ending on September 16th, is their fourth to date.

“With half of the 70 lots under €1,000, we continue to encourage new and young collectors by introducing them to Irish and international art and artists,” says Madden.

Aurora Boeralis II by Anne Madden (€600-€800); To the City by Waterford-based Gillian Hennessy (€200-€300); and Landscape with Poppies by David Gorden Hughes (€250-350); are examples of more affordable paintings for those starting a collection.

Lot 100 also specialise in prints, vintage posters and photographs, and some collectors will be drawn to the prints by Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood in this month’s auction. One of these, entitled Decades 80s – Debbie Harry, Madonna, Annie Lennox, has an estimate of €300-€500. From the Hill to the Sea, and Home Again, by Wicklow-based artist, Louise Shearer (€2,500-€3,500) is another attractive piece in the current auction.

Sheppard’s Irish auction house in Durrow, Co Laois, is starting its autumn season with an “Important Irish Art Sale” of paintings from private collectors, some of which have been in storage, awaiting its live and online auction on Tuesday, September 16th, at 6pm.

Custom House Keystones – Variations, by Irish sculptor Rory Breslin, is one of the standout pieces in Sheppard’s auction. The complete master set of 14 river gods bronze masks were based on Edward Smyth’s monumental stone carvings of river gods, placed as keystones over the doorways of Dublin’s Custom House. River gods were traditionally associated with trade and commerce – as presumably they offered safe passage for goods – which is why the gods of Ireland’s 14 most important rivers were chosen to embellish the Customs House.

Breslin’s set of river god masks are larger than the original stone carvings, and their characteristics reflect the commercial activity of each particular river. Sheppard’s is selling the artist’s master set of 14 bronze masks which Breslin created between 2012 and 2015 (€80,000-€120,000).

“This master set is the only complete set in existence and has been consigned directly by the artist,” says Michael Sheppard.

Limited editions of each individual river god bronze mask were sold over the past decade or so.

Those seeking striking affordable paintings to start an art collection might consider The Reclining Rower by Charles Harper (€400-€600), which is one of a series on rowing by Harper. Alternatively, Bernadette Madden’s Avicenna batik-on-cotton (€400-€600) is another option in this price range.

Sheppard’s auction has 260 lots in total, with works spanning two centuries and including 19th century landscapes right up to bold, contemporary pieces.

Finally, Mullens Laurel Park in Bray, Co Wicklow, is currently hosting an online-only art sale with lots beginning to close from 6pm on September 14th. In keeping with the nautical theme, eye-catching pieces include River’s Edge, The Boyne, by James English (€300-€500); Canal Scene at Portobello by Gerard Byrne (€1,000-€1,500); and another canal scene piece by Muriel Brandt (€1,000-€1,500).

Lot100.ie; sheppards.ie; mullenslaurelpark.com

What did it sell for?

Pink sapphire and diamond earrings

Hammer price: £1,408 (€1,626)

Auction house: Bonham’s London

Emerald and diamond necklace, Bonham's

Hammer price: £6,400 (€7,400)

Auction house: Bonham’s London

Cartier trinity ring

Hammer price: £2,048 (€2,366)

Auction house: Bonham’s London

Diamond and sapphire wristwatch, Bonham's

Hammer price: £1,536 (€1,774)

Auction house: Bonham’s London