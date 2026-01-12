Golden Globes red carpet 2026: Jessie Buckley wears Irish-crafted Dior while Paul Mescal sports Gucci

Black, Golden Age glamour, and punctuating colour dominated the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Traditionally, the Globes mark the first foray on the red carpet for A-listers and signal the official start of awards season. This year, though, the Critics’ Choice jumped the glitzy awards queue, staging a ceremony last week, during which Irish actor Jessie Buckley won for her role in Hamnet.

[ Jessie Buckley: From TV talent show runner-up to Golden Globes winnerOpens in new window ]

For the Critics’ Choice, Buckley opted for a two-toned gown by Dior, crafted by Irish creative director Jonathan Anderson. Buckley’s offbeat red-carpet choices have undergone a vibe shift, replaced by refined, ultrapolished looks under her new stylist, Danielle Goldberg, the same force behind Saoirse Ronan’s style arc. The sleek style evolution carried through to last night’s Globe Awards, where Buckley opted for a sculptural, powder-blue strapless gown, again by Anderson for Dior. Costar Paul Mescal continued his modern men’s wear subversions in a black tailored evening suit with a bow-like collar by Gucci.

Paul Mescal at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Also, undertaking a red-carpet recalibration was One Battle After Another actor Teyana Taylor, who swapped her signature statement-making looks for a sleek, cut-out black dress by custom Schiaparelli. A back turn revealed bejewelled thong detailing, a nod to her more cheeky (pun intended) style.

In fact, classic black was the standout shade on the red carpet, offering a more restrained, understated take on glamour. Mia Goth wore a black halter-neck gown by Dior, also designed by Anderson. Speaking to CNBC, Goth said she never felt as beautiful as she did in one of his gowns, adding that it made her feel so empowered and strong. Erin Doherty went sophisticated and futuristic in an architectural-skirted gown by Louis Vuitton.

Mia Goth at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman /Getty Images

Erin Doherty at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph:Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Arian Grande at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph:Michael Tran/Getty Images

Robin Wright at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph:Michael Tran/Getty Images

Ariana Grande ditched her signature bubblegum-hued Wicked promotional looks and blonde hair in favour of a black exaggerated bustle-gown by Vivienne Westwood, complete with darker locks. Robin Wright wore a simple-silhouetted column dress with a sheer halter-neck.

Subtly continued with the timeless inky palette, also embraced by Ayo Edebiri in a fresh off-the-runway black velvet trimmed gown by Chanel. Edebiri completed the off-shoulder gown with subtle accessories and a coiffed classic Hollywood bob.

Ayo Edebiri at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Selena Gomez at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Michael Tran /Getty Images

Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Texture played a key role on the red carpet, particularly fringing and feathers. Selena Gomez seemed to also get the Golden Age bob-and-Chanel memo in a shoulder-baring, texture-trimmed black dress by the French fashion house. Odessa A’Zion chose a vintage ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana: a black cropped feather top and wide-leg trousers, while Jennifer Garner went flapper-esque in a black beaded fringe gown. Fringing dusted the top of Jenna Ortega’s high-neck Dilara Findikoglu gown, but the drama came from the daring waist cut-outs.

Zoe Deutch opted for a pared-back palette in a white drop-waist gown, elevated with a 1920s-inspired, opulent overabundance of fringing and beads. Charli XCX went chic and graphic with a tactile black-feathered corseted top and a white column skirt. Hannah Einbinder’s black plunge dress came slitted, punctuated by powder blue.

Zoey Deutch at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Getty Images

Charli XCX at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper /Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper /Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper /Getty Images

Pamela Anderson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown /Getty Images

White dresses offered a fresh respite from the black, with Emily Blunt opting for a clean-lined one-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton, and Amanda Seyfried in a draped, Grecian-style strapless column dress and co-ordinating shawl. Pamela Anderson went for a crisp white shirt and skirt combo, complete with a side-swept updo.

Meanwhile, the two Jennifers, Lopez and Lawrence, revived the naked dress in diaphanous dresses. Lawrence’s Givenchy dress featured carefully placed floral motifs, and she styled it with a silky, co-ordinating floral bomber. Lopez’s vintage gown was finished off with a tulle-crafted fishtail hem.

Jennifer Lopez at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper /Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hudson Williams at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Connor Storrie at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Maura Higgins at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With the Globes celebrating film and television, the guest list is always a starry cross-section of Hollywood heavyweights, musicians, and rising starlets. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie marked their big awards introduction, donning Giorgio Armani and Saint Laurent. Irish reality TV star Maura Higgins also made her debut on the Globes red carpet, ahead of her appearance on the US edition of The Traitors. Higgins leant into her signature full-glam, with a nod to old-Hollywood in an off-the-shoulder black dress and gold metallic trailing shawl by Marmar Halim.

It wouldn’t be an awards ceremony without a slew of molten creations, a perennial carpet classic, and this season, it was no different. Minnie Driver, Elle Fanning and Claire Danes wore restrained, reflective, glittering gowns. Zac Posen designed Danes’ simple sequinned gown for GapStudio. Renate Reinsve went sculptural in her silver, metallic fringe-dripped dress by Louis Vuitton, while Rhea Seehorn wore a liquid-gold strapless dress by the French fashion house. Chase Infiniti chose a reflective, mirrored crystal bodice and a velvet skirt. Leighton Meester embraced colour and metallics with a pink-tinged sequin gown by Miu Miu, topped off with a neon lime trim. Also opting for lime, Tessa Thompson went sleek and sparkly in a chartreuse strapless dress by Balenciaga.

Minnie Driver at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elle Fanning at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Claire Danes at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Leighton Meester at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Primary pops of colour have emerged as one of the biggest spring trends, so it was no surprise the A-listers embraced electric hues and sweet pastel tones with aplomb. Head-to-toe, single-toned gowns in vibrant colours led early red-carpet arrivals, as worn by Alicia Silverstone, Rose Byrne, Eva Victor and Wunmi Mosaku, offering another welcome break from the sea of black dresses. Elsewhere, some veered toward the sweet side of the colour, while powdery pastel creations were worn by Emma Stone, Nikki Glaser and Zoë Kravitz. Stone went buttery with a satin crop top and an embellished sequin skirt by Louis Vuitton, while Kravitz went nightie slip-dress style in a lace-trimmed blush pink gown.

Men continued to play with colour and updated silhouettes. Chris Perfetti went for bold hued-tailoring with a cobalt blazer, and Adam Scott went for a fiery-red tuxedo jacket. Colman Domingo went more pared-back than his usual awards ceremony looks, but added some drama with a heavily embellished lapel. Brooches were a mainstay on the red carpet this season, adding a touch of flourish to classic black tuxes. Flowy, wide-leg trousers gave suiting a modern edge, as seen on Jacob Elordi and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Timothée Chalamet gave his black Chrome Hearts suit a casual spin, forgoing a dress shirt or tie and finishing off the look with a crew neck t-shirt.

Alicia Silverstone at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose Byrne at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Eva Victor at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Colman Domingo at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images