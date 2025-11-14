How to quickly revive tired, stressed skin this festive season

This time of year has a way of getting the better of us. Colder weather, longer days, shorter daylight, endless social commitments and the general rush of the festive season – unsurprisingly, the stress of it all often ends up on our faces.

Many of us suffer from dehydrated skin at the best of times, but it tends to reach new lows at this time of year. Drinking more water is the obvious starting point, but to truly hydrate your skin, you must care for – and repair – your skin barrier.

What does tired, stressed, dehydrated skin look (and feel) like? It can be tight, itchy or sensitive. It can look red, blotchy or flaky – or a combination of any of the above. And the worst thing you can do when it’s like this is to overtreat it. Park your exfoliants and active serums for now – such as vitamin C or retinol – and focus on gentle, moisturising, barrier-building products.

One of my favourite quick fixes is Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Sheet Mask (€10 from Space NK). The entire Ceramidin range is brilliant, but this mask delivers instant and lasting relief. Cleanse your skin first with a gentle, repairing cleanser, such as CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (€13 for 236ml from Boots) or The Ordinary Glycolipid Cleanser (€13.40 from Space NK).

Then apply the mask and leave to work for about 15 minutes. A quick tip: never leave a sheet mask on longer than directed, as it can make your skin feel even more dehydrated. And never – I repeat, never – go to sleep with a sheet mask on (unless it’s specifically designed for this, obviously).

After this, and for daily TLC, a soothing, barrier-hugging moisturiser is essential. It will lock in the ingredients from the sheet mask and help restore hydration and reduce irritation. Use morning and evening – consistency is key to barrier repair. Some of my favourite options include Medik8 Advanced Night Restore (€70 from millies.ie), La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermallergo Cream (€25 from Boots), and Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream (€18 for 15ml from Brown Thomas).

Next, let’s talk about puffiness. It often shows up when we’ve had too little sleep, too much prosecco or just too much going on in general. You’ve probably experienced it under or around the eyes at some point, but it can also happen on the face and neck.

The best way to tackle it is to reduce inflammation and get your lymphatic system doing its job. I love using cryo globes or an ice roller for this. A sheet mask kept in the fridge before use can also work wonders. Cryo globes, such as the ones from Aliso (€39.95 from millies.ie), are the easiest option as they tend to stay cold on their own, no freezer required. Gently roll them over your skin in circular motions (the relief is instant and amazing), focusing on areas such as under the eyes and along the cheekbones, then glide down towards the neck to help drain excess fluid.

For the eyes, eye patches work wonders. Irish brand Brow Aid makes a brilliant version: IllumiLift Hydrogel Mask (€32 for a pack of five, from browaid.com) that targets puffiness both under and above the eyes. Pestle & Mortar and POCO Beauty also have excellent options.

Once your skin feels calmer and more balanced, you can work on bringing back your glow. A gentle exfoliant once or twice a week can help smooth texture and boost radiance – but I mean gentle. Go for something such as Medik8 Press & Glow (€40 from millies.ie), which uses polyhydroxy acid (PHA), one of the gentlest exfoliating acids, suitable even for sensitive skin. To use, cleanse your skin first, press a cotton pad on to the dispenser to soak up the product, swipe it across your face, and then follow with your barrier-repairing moisturiser a minute later.

Sunscreen is as important as ever at this time of year, especially if your skin barrier is under pressure. Make sure to apply liberally to your face, neck, chest and any other exposed areas every morning.

This week I’m loving ... Hildun Beauty Exclusive Kajal Trio

Hildun Beauty Exclusive Kajal Trio (€40 from hildunbeauty.com)

I’ve written about my deep, unswerving love for Hildun Beauty Silk-To-Set Kajal Liners before, and three new shades have found their way into my make-up bag. Milk Chocolate, Copper Glow, and Rich Violet are sexy, jewel-toned hues, with the same creamy, pigmented formula we’ve come to know and love from this Irish brand. They’re available in a limited-edition set, €40 from hildunbeauty.com.