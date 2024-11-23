Festive fashion: what to wear for Christmas party season

With the festive season comes parties a-plenty, and planning what to wear can quickly become a style struggle. There’s deciphering the various dress codes and finding something to withstand the winter chill that easily transitions indoors where the heating blasts. Then there’s navigating the trends – sequins, sharp tailoring, shots of colour, sparkles – where to begin? Finally, and perhaps most overwhelming – figuring out the festive fashion that suits you while also being comfortable. Oh, and lest we forget, ensuring your outfit is office-party/family-gathering appropriate.

Festive dressing should be fun and joyous, but with so much choice and pressure to understand what works best for you, it can be daunting. Each woman has different features that may need to be taken into account while dressing, but the goal isn’t to fix anything or flatter – it’s to figure out what works and makes you feel great.

Knitted jumper, €425; red metallic skirt, €350; both Wyse London

Dress, €79.99, H&M Studio

Sheer polka dot blouse, €369, Vespertine London

Understanding the proportions of your body to achieve the ideal fit is integral. Laura Jordan, stylist and founder of StyleSavvy, explains: “Body shape is still relevant, but the fruits to describe them are not. I find them unflattering and unhelpful for body confidence. What is more important is the relative proportion of the torso to legs, which determines vertical body shape, and the relationship between the chest, waist and hips to determine horizontal shape.”

Your vertical shape is all about how your body’s length is proportioned. Your horizontal shape is more about width and how the chest, waist and hips align. Isabel Gleeson, stylist and image consultant, adds: “I do not refer to the apple, pear body shapes when working with my clients as not every woman fits into one category. It is about noticing which shapes you feel most comfortable and confident in.” Knowing these elements can help cut through the style noise and narrow options for the festive season.

READ MORE

Fringe metallic dress, €570, Queens of Archive

You can mix and match tips from each body-shape category, selecting tips that relate to you and help focus on playing up the features you love, whether it’s your arms, legs, or waist. Highlight what makes you feel great. “Ask yourself: what part of your body do you love most?” says Jordan. “Narrow shoulders? A small waist? Toned legs? Pick pieces that highlight these areas.” Once you’ve identified what you want to emphasise, the next step is about balance. As Jordan explains, “Look at the parts you would prefer to have less visible and conceal accordingly. At StyleSavvy, we call this the ‘reveal – conceal balance’ and it is a key tool in choosing outfits for our clients,” says Jordan.

Bow satin peplum top, €135, Aligne

Black velvet coat, €129, H&M

Colour or fabric can also highlight and play up areas. “When you identify the parts of your body you are happy to highlight, put the colour, sparkle and detail there,” says Jordan. With their shimmer and shine, sequins or metallics are perfect for drawing the eye exactly where you want them. They effortlessly catch the light and create instant focal points. Bright, bold colours will do the same job. Soft, drapey fabrics such as velvet or silk create a fluid silhouette, depending on where you place them.

Dark green tailored velvet blazer, €86, Next

Dark green wide leg trouser, €58, Next

Experimenting with different necklines and hemlines can instantly modernise a festive look. A square neckline will frame the collarbone, drawing the eye up, as V-necks, halterneck, and off-the-shoulder give the illusion of a longer neck. Gleeson adds, “A sweetheart neckline works for many different bust sizes. A gorgeous sweetheart neckline and jeans is a great going-out look”. High-low or asymmetrical hemlines add movement and fluidity to the lower half and elongate the legs. Tailored trousers are another strong style choice. “Straight-leg trousers will follow the natural lines of the body and work on many different body shapes,” says Gleeson. “Gorgeous satin straight-leg trousers with a nice top and a heel feels like a lovely festive night out.” If you want to showcase your legs, wear an abbreviated hemline or high-slit style. Suiting is a sophisticated option for the festive season. No matter your body proportions, well-tailored clothing is vital, so do look at getting pieces rehemmed or taken in to make it look more custom.

Sequin button dress, €209, Second Female

Thirdly, add that sparkle – metaphorically, and since it’s the festive season, maybe literally, too. Don’t rely solely on shape-based recommendations when dressing for the festive season, as they can become too formulaic, and you don’t want to lose your sense of style. “Women should think about their best neckline, dress shape, and so on, and look for fun partywear/festive alternatives,” says Gleeson. Lean into pieces you’re excited to wear and focus on fun textures, colours, silhouettes and fabrics you love.

Sequin skirt, €45.99, Mango

Kitten heel peep toe, €280, Nicki Hoyne

Gold pearl drop earrings, €44, Pilgrim, Very Ireland