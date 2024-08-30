Often hailed as the epitome of exceptional skincare, there’s no avoiding the growing dominance of Korean brands.

You might wonder why this is happening. There are many reasons but two stand out. First, Korean beauty brands often adopt a holistic approach to skincare, focusing on a slower, more mindful process. They emphasise products that enhance your overall experience – not just the appearance of your skin. Second, they offer innovative formulations that prioritise skin health through intense hydration and barrier support – an approach that’s often lacking in the fast, results-oriented products found in the western world.

The market is awash with great Korean skincare options – everything from sunscreens and milky toners to moisturisers and serums that promise to deliver that glass-like skin that we’re seeing all over the internet. Having tried hundreds (probably) of different Korean skincare products at the time of writing this column, there are several that are worth every penny.

For the sake of word space and your sanity, however, I have condensed my list to four must-tries – and all are priced €18-€32.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (€31.50 from Meaghers Pharmacy)

Starting off strong with what was arguably the viral skincare product of 2023, is COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (€31.50 from Meaghers Pharmacy). Yes, I know. Snail mucin. Not the most appealing descriptor but stick with me.

An ingredient that has been used for skin healing for centuries, snail mucin is front and centre in the skin saving essence to end them all. It’s important to highlight that most brands, including COSRX , adopt practices that do not harm or stress the snails when extracting mucin. According to COSRX , “optimal mucin production occurs when snails are well-rested and content”.

Now, on to the product. This is an exceptionally light, gel-like essence-serum hybrid that offers multiple benefits. The unique texture takes some getting used to – it’s neither sticky nor stringy, but somewhere in between. Once you get to grips with it, however, the rewards come quickly. It soothes irritated, overly sensitive skin, reduces dark spots, boosts collagen production, and dramatically improves your skin barrier while plumping and hydrating. Essentially, it does it all and then some.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (€24.15 from spacenk.com)

Available in what feels like 700 flavours (not really, but they just keep coming – and I keep buying them), Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (€24.15 from spacenk.com) has become something of a skincare legend. It’s not quite a lip balm, not quite a lip mask, but a perfect blend of both. This is the product to reach for when your lips need some serious TLC. It repairs, soothes, plumps and hydrates. When used daily it keeps the benefits going strong. Packaged in brightly coloured pots and offered in a variety of flavours (my current favourites are Watermelon Pop and Vanilla), use this once, and you’ll never want to use anything else.

Beauty of Joseon Sunscreen Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50 (€18 from Boots)

I have yet to meet anyone who has tried this sunscreen and not loved it. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50 (€18 from Boots) looks and feels like a delightfully lightweight moisturiser but offers so much more.

The ingredients list is a veritable who’s who of barrier-building, redness-reducing, moisture-boosting superstars: rice water (a calming and hydrating powerhouse used by many renowned Japanese and Korean skincare brands), amino acids, vitamins C and E, and niacinamide, among others. It’s quick and easy to use, fast-absorbing and leaves no trace on the skin except for a radiant glow. Did I mention it’s only €18? A perfect 10 on all fronts.

COSRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

CORSRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid (€24 from kskin.ie)

Don’t be fooled by the minimal, inoffensive packaging, this product is a serious blackhead banisher and deserves a permanent place in every bathroom cabinet. Cosrx BHA Blackhead Power Liquid (€24 from kskin.ie) is a watery toner that’s gentle enough for daily use yet powerful enough to deliver noticeable results quickly.

Cleanse your skin as normal, apply a few pumps of Power liquid to a cotton disk and swipe over the target areas; nose, chin, etc. Wait for it to dry and then carry on with the rest of your routine. An affordable must-have (and great for teens and preteens).

This week I’m loving ... Charlotte Tilbury Immediate Eye Revival Patches

Charlotte Tilbury Immediate Eye Revival Patches (€65 for 30 pairs from Arnotts)

One of my most frequently used skincare items is under-eye patches. I use them almost every day because they help hydrate and plump my often tired-looking under-eye. So when I heard that Charlotte Tilbury, the queen of smooth looking under-eyes, was releasing her own eye patches, I knew they would be good. Immediate Eye Revival Patches (€65 for 30 pairs from Arnotts) feel like a big drink of water for the skin. Loaded with hyaluronic acid, they instantly depuff, cool, and moisturise. Even better, they don’t slide off your face seconds after applying them.