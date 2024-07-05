Simone Gannon: This Irish-brand eyeliner replaced all others in my make-up collection

Eyeliner, specifically pencil eyeliner, is an often-overlooked beauty product. It may not be as eye-catching as an eyeshadow palette or as swoon-worthy as a new lipstick, but it is habitually the single product that pulls every look together.

That said, not all eyeliners are created equal. Too-dry formulas abound, often dragging on the skin, setting too quickly and delivering a whisper of colour when it should be a roar. They’re generally not cheap either, which only adds to the disappointment.

With the exception of Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour pencil in the shade Rouge Noir (€38 from Arnotts), a rich, plummy brown liner that I am never without, a single brand has recently replaced all other eyeliners in my make-up collection, and I’m delighted to tell you that it is Irish.

Hildun Beauty is a small, home-grown beauty brand, arguably still in its infancy. It was founded at the beginning of 2022 by Suzy and Mark Dunne. They spotted a gap in the market for luxurious, high-performance, affordable kajal pencils and promptly filled it with the launch of their now-bestselling Silk To Set Kajal eyeliners.

Of the two launch shades, Noir, an intense, inky black, and Chocolate, a rich, deep brown, the latter has utterly stolen my heart and is perennially in nub status due to its frequency of use. And here’s why: Silk To Set is quite unlike any other eyeliner I have used. It’s creamy, buttery, soft and so densely pigmented that even the slightest application of pressure delivers an intense swatch of colour.

They also last an exceptionally long time without flaking or smudging. I’m talking rain, tears, sweat and accidentally rubbing your eye before remembering that you are, in fact, wearing eyeliner. We’ve all been there.

There are countless ways to wear them. Apply liberally all over the lid and blend for a diffused smoky eye; sharpen to a point and construct a dramatic cat eye; smudge along the lower lash line for soft definition; or, my personal favourite approach, apply a thin line along the upper lashes and smudge slightly for a smooth, lived-in daytime look.

Aptly named, the silky, soft, creamy consistency allows you to create any look quickly and easily, regardless of skill level. Within a minute or so, it sets in place.

Several new shades have been added since the launch, traversing a kaleidoscope of colours: Navy Nights, a moody midnight blue; Emerald, a deep, jewel-toned green; Blaze, a rusty brownish-red; and Pecan, a warm, soft brown. More recently, the brand collaborated with celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin, resulting in the creation of a new, exclusive shade that I might love even more than my beloved Chocolate. Spiced Pecan is a warm, soft, shimmery brown that defines while adding softness and luminosity.

Now, let’s talk about the price. Given all this discussion about luxuriously formulated, high-performance products, you might expect the price to be similar to the aforementioned Chanel eyeliner, which is just under €40. However, that’s not the case. Hildun Beauty Silk To Set eyeliners are priced at €18 each.

Try one for yourself (there are several shades to suit every skin tone), and you’ll never want to use anything else.

This week I’m loving ... Skin Rocks The Gentle Acid

Created by skincare expert Caroline Hirons, Skin Rocks has finally launched at Brown Thomas and Arnotts. Among the range is a particularly excellent exfoliant, The Gentle Acid (€61 from Brown Thomas). A combination of lactic acid, mandelic acid and polyhydroxy acid gently sloughs off dead skin cells, improves skin texture and gives your skin a serious glow. If you’re new to exfoliating acids, this is a great product to start with – it’s an all-rounder.