Golden Globes 2023: What Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy and more wore on the red carpet

From gothic looks to sparks of colour at the 80th Golden Globe awards

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Wed Jan 11 2023 - 11:51

It was a big night for Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin at last night’s Golden Globe awards, in Los Angeles. The Irish movie won three prizes: best comedy or musical film, best actor in a musical or comedy, for Colin Farrell, and best screenplay, for McDonagh. Farrell wore a traditional black tuxedo, his costar Barry Keoghan a custom Louis Vuitton suit. Here’s what some of this year’s other attendees wore on the red carpet.

Angela Bassett in a silver Pamella Roland gown. Bassett won best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was nominated for her role in Under the Banner of Heaven, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne wearing Givenchy. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, who was nominated for role in Only Murders in the Building, wearing a Valentino dress. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Ke Huy Quan won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge, in Dolce & Gabbana, won best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television limited series for her role in The White Lotus. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Julia Garner, who won for best actress in a supporting role in a television series for Ozark and best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for Inventing Anna, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis pictured with Barry Keoghan, who is in Louis Vuitton. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas in a Louis Vuitton gown. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Domhnall Gleeson, who was nominated for his performance in The Patient, wearing a black tuxedo. Photograph: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Monica Barbaro in Dolce & Gabbana. Barbaro starred in Top Gun: Maverick which was nominated for best motion picture, drama. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis, in a Jason Wu gown. The end of Davis's dress appears wet as rain pour down on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a two-piece Dior ensemble. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Jessica Chastain wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Austin Butler, who won the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his performance as Elvis, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Tyler James Williams, wearing Amiri, and Eddie Murphy who was honored with the Cecil B DeMille Award

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Claire Danes in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright in Prada. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

