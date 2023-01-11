Golden Globes 2023: What Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy and more wore on the red carpet

It was a big night for Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin at last night’s Golden Globe awards, in Los Angeles. The Irish movie won three prizes: best comedy or musical film, best actor in a musical or comedy, for Colin Farrell, and best screenplay, for McDonagh. Farrell wore a traditional black tuxedo, his costar Barry Keoghan a custom Louis Vuitton suit. Here’s what some of this year’s other attendees wore on the red carpet.

Angela Bassett in a silver Pamella Roland gown. Bassett won best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was nominated for her role in Under the Banner of Heaven, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne wearing Givenchy. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, who was nominated for role in Only Murders in the Building, wearing a Valentino dress. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Ke Huy Quan won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge, in Dolce & Gabbana, won best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a television limited series for her role in The White Lotus. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Julia Garner, who won for best actress in a supporting role in a television series for Ozark and best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for Inventing Anna, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis pictured with Barry Keoghan, who is in Louis Vuitton. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas in a Louis Vuitton gown. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Domhnall Gleeson, who was nominated for his performance in The Patient, wearing a black tuxedo. Photograph: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Monica Barbaro in Dolce & Gabbana. Barbaro starred in Top Gun: Maverick which was nominated for best motion picture, drama. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis, in a Jason Wu gown. The end of Davis's dress appears wet as rain pour down on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a two-piece Dior ensemble. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Jessica Chastain wearing a Oscar de la Renta gown. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega wearing Gucci. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Austin Butler, who won the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his performance as Elvis, wearing Gucci. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Tyler James Williams, wearing Amiri, and Eddie Murphy who was honored with the Cecil B DeMille Award

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

Claire Danes in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA