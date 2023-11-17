Irish Christmas markets: 15 spots to shop local and enjoy a day out this festive season

Christmas markets offer the opportunity for people to get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

No need to travel overseas for the magic of Christmas markets with our top picks of 15 around Ireland. A fun and festive day out for for people of all ages, families and friends alike. An ideal spot to shop for those who those who wish to shop local, get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season or much on some good food.

1. Christmas Markets at Dublin Castle, Dublin 2

Dublin Castle’s annual market returns this year from December 6-19th, 12-9pm daily. It is non-ticketed, however they warn that as it is a popular event, visitors may have to queue for entry. Entry will be permitted on a one in, one out system throughout the day. Details will be announced on their social media accounts in the coming weeks.

2. Botanic Gardens Eco Christmas Craft Market, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

This sustainable craft market takes place indoors and outdoors at the Botanic Gardens and features more than 70 stalls with an array of sustainable gift ideas, decorative crafts and tasty seasonal treats on December 9th and 10th. See here for more information.

3. Greystones Christmas Market, Co Wicklow

These market stalls run every weekend from November 18th until December 23rd from 11.30am-5.30pm at the The Boat Yard at Greystones harbour. This market is offering a landscape photography gallery, handmade jewellery, clothes, and lots more. It also features a grotto where families can meet Santa and his elves, alongside a variety of warm food on sale from various vendors. See here for more information.

4. Bremore Castle Christmas Market, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Bremore Castle Food and Craft Village will run on November 26th, and on December 10th and 17th. There will be unique gifts and treasures available amid the castle walls. See their Facebook for more information.

5. Irish pop-up collective Christmas event, Co Dublin

On December 10th more than 55 Irish brands and businesses will come together for the biggest ever Irish pop-up collective event. The event will feature Irish fashion, accessories, interiors, graft, beauty and gifts businesses under one roof, alongside festive workshops including wreath making, macramé and printed textiles. The event takes place in the Carlisle Suite at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire from 10am-7pm. See here for more information.

6. Gauche Market, Wigwam, Dublin 1

Gauche Market present their winter edition, which will run on Sunday, November 26th in Wigwam on Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1, celebrating small businesses and their crafts. They encourage people to get out of the winter cold and join them for holiday gift shopping from small Irish businesses. The market takes place from 12pm-5pm and will have vendors selling a range of products, from handmade jewellery to unique artwork, crafts and home decor. See their Instagram for more information.

7. Fumbally Christmas Market, Dublin 8

The Fumbally market will run indoors at the stables in Dublin 8 from December 8-10th, featuring rotating stalls with goods from food producers and independent artists, crafters and traders. Visitors will get the chance to buy clothes, tableware, knitwear, local honey, candles, art, and food. See here for more information.

8. Hen’s Teeth Christmas Flea, Dublin 8

This one-day market celebrates independent creatives in Ireland, showing local brands and artisans across art, design, clothing and food on December 16th. The flea market runs in conjunction with Abode, who sell a curation of functional, purposeful brands in Temple Bar. The market itself will take place in Blackpitts, Dublin 8. See here for more information.

9. Galway Christmas Market

Galway Christmas market. Photograph: Declan Colohan

Galway’s infamous Christmas market on Eyre Square opened on November 10th and runs until January 7th. Now in its 13th year, visitors will experience amusements including the big wheel, Santa’s express train and Santa’s grotto.

The market also includes artisan food products and Christmas gifts for all ages, along with a variety of food stalls selling crepes, waffles, confectionery and savoury food. Visitors can also stop off at Santa’s postbox and walk through the enchanted lights garden. See their Facebook for more information.

10. Belfast Christmas Market

This Christmas market runs in the City Hall grounds from November 18th until December 22nd. Local food and craft has increased at the market with a number of St George’s Market traders joining. With a host of international traders selling food and gifts, there will be something for everyone. Visitors can also bring children to visit Santa. See here for more information.

11. Ballymaloe Craft Fair, Co Cork

In east Cork over the weekends of November 17th and November 24th, the annual Ballymaloe Craft Fair will take place, aiming to provide a platform for local artisans to display and sell their creations, champion Irish-made products, promote sustainability and offer a safe and enjoyable family-friendly event for all attendees. See here for more information.

12. Marina Christmas Market, Co Cork

This Christmas market runs from November 24th with a stage for live music and a chill out area for vendors. A warmer room than previous years and a new vibe should make it “the best Christmas market in Cork” according to their website. See here for more information.

13. Glenveagh Christmas Market, Co Waterford

Waterford City during Winterval. Picture: Patrick Browne

In the heart of Waterford city, Winterval runs the Glenveagh Christmas Market with many craft and food stalls giving people the opportunity to support local, regional and national producers, makers and creators. The market is spread throughout Georges Street, Gladstone Street and O’Connell Street.

It also features the Winterval mini-express train, the Bricks 4 Kids Land of Lego, live music, a model circus and fairground exhibition and more. The market runs from November 17th until December 23rd. See here for more information.

14. Wicklow Christmas Market

Wicklow Christmas Market runs in Leitrim Place, The Murrough, Corporation Land (1st Division), Co Wicklow, every weekend until Christmas, with food stalls featuring mouth watering cuisine from all over the world. Adults are invited to do some Christmas shopping, with the local artisans selling handcrafted ornaments, paintings, toys, and handmade chutneys and jams, while kids can feed alpacas, play games and go on rides at the fun fair before visiting Santa and Mrs Claus. See here for more information.

15. Swords Castle Christmas Market, Co Dublin

This market will take place on November 24-26th and December 2nd-3rd, with traders including local producers, artists and collectors. There will also be lots of family fun including Santa Claus, kids Christmas cartoon cinema club and musical/magic shows. See here for more information.