What’s Hot: Forbidden Fruit Festival

What’s Not: Flip-flops in the street – for the beach or pool party only
Forbidden Fruit festival: three days a music at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

What’s Hot

Forbidden Fruit Excellent lineup for this weekend’s three-day festival at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham , Dublin

Happy AF Upcoming Channel 4 comedy by Aisling Bea starring her and Sharon Horgan

Taco Taco’s R’n’B and hip hop party Saturday nights at East Side Tavern in Dublin turn into one of the best parties around

Kylie at 50 Looking and sounding amazing!

My House The viceland.com show about queer ballroom culture

Brewtonic bags The Bernard Shaw is combatting local outdoor drinking rubbish by offering a free pint for a full bag of cans or bottles

What’s Not

Copycat businesses Be it a brunch spot or a nail bar, we see you!

Celebrity feuds If Katy Perry and Taylor Swift can make up, so can the rest of them

Holidays away from sunny Ireland So annoying when you’re leaving the country when it’s gorgeous

Flip flops in the street For the beach and pool only – and just maybe wedding afters

ATMs in pubs Leave them in the wall

The lack of outdoor eating spots We need more patios, terraces, and rooftop spots

Hot coffee We need more cold brew and iced coffee options in Irish cafes

Festival shorts Denim cut-offs are fun in the afternoon, but freezing at night. Bring your leggings

