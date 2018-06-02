What’s Hot: Forbidden Fruit Festival
What’s Not: Flip-flops in the street – for the beach or pool party only
Forbidden Fruit festival: three days a music at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
What’s Hot
Forbidden Fruit Excellent lineup for this weekend’s three-day festival at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham , Dublin
Happy AF Upcoming Channel 4 comedy by Aisling Bea starring her and Sharon Horgan
Taco Taco’s R’n’B and hip hop party Saturday nights at East Side Tavern in Dublin turn into one of the best parties around
Kylie at 50 Looking and sounding amazing!
My House The viceland.com show about queer ballroom culture
Brewtonic bags The Bernard Shaw is combatting local outdoor drinking rubbish by offering a free pint for a full bag of cans or bottles
What’s Not
Copycat businesses Be it a brunch spot or a nail bar, we see you!
Celebrity feuds If Katy Perry and Taylor Swift can make up, so can the rest of them
Holidays away from sunny Ireland So annoying when you’re leaving the country when it’s gorgeous
Flip flops in the street For the beach and pool only – and just maybe wedding afters
ATMs in pubs Leave them in the wall
The lack of outdoor eating spots We need more patios, terraces, and rooftop spots
Hot coffee We need more cold brew and iced coffee options in Irish cafes
Festival shorts Denim cut-offs are fun in the afternoon, but freezing at night. Bring your leggings