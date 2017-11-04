What’s hot and what’s not this week
There are plenty treats in Dublin, but a croissant shortage in France
WHAT’S HOT
‘Bloodlight and Bami’: Brilliantly avant-garde documentary on Grace Jones, and an Irish co-production to boot
RTÉ Six One: Sad that Dobbo is gone, but Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry are great appointments
Stationary havens: Paper Mint in Dalkey is floating our (paper) boat
Hello Kitty x Asos: A sequins-laden kawaii collection
Anthony Bourdain: Going up in our estimations as he continues to speak out against sexual assault and misogyny
Treatyard: Dublin’s Eatyard hands itself over to treats and Baileys November 10th-12th
Libeeration: An American brewery has made a beer designed for women experiencing menopausal symptoms
WHAT’S NOT
The other Toy Show: TV3’s attempt at emulating what The Late Late Show does best isn’t happening this year
Pop stars keeping their look: Sam Smith and Plan B’s weight loss make them nearly unrecognisable
Boozy baubles: Gin-filled Christmas decorations? All fun and games until you’re crying under the tree
Food prices: Rising year on year thanks to global inflation
Fur: Gucci is going fur-free from 2018
Croissants: A butter shortage in France is hitting pastries
Shops with identity crises: Being eclectic is fun, but you also need to know what you are