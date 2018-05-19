What’s Hot and What’s Not

What’s Hot

Drop Everything Inis Oírr’s contemporary cultural biennale happens next week

Ice-cream vans The sound, and taste, of joy

Cannes festival’s feature-film jury Primarily Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Khadja Nin, Léa Seydoux and Cate Blanchett

Custardo Espresso with creme anglaise

Brooklyn Nine-Nine No sooner did Fox cancel the show than NBC stepped in to snap up the police sitcom

Bonsai Bar Good cocktails with a Japanese twist on South Great George’s Street in Dublin

Beanie Feldstein Brilliant in Lady Bird, and now the lead in the film adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How to Build a Girl

Boss Baby Unusual name, but this Malaysian spot, tucked away on Little Mary Street in Dublin 7, is a hidden gem. Check out its €2 curry puffs

What’s Not

Pricey tea Charging more than €2 for a tea bag and some hot water is crazy, especially if it doesn’t even come in a pot

Demolition Dublin City Council raising the prospect of demolishing listed Herbert Simms buildings.

Angora goat wool Mohair is being dropped by many high-street stores on animal-cruelty grounds

Rosé Wine sellers are warning of a shortage this summer because of increased demand and a poor 2017 harvest

Canal drinkers People boozing by the Grand Canal in Dublin leaving the place in a mess

Rolls-Royce SUV The Cullinan is beastly and brutal