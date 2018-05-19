What’s Hot and What’s Not

Drop everything for Inis Oírr’s culture festival, but steer clear of mohair
Drop Everything: Inis Oirr’s contemporary cultural biennale happens next week

Drop Everything: Inis Oirr’s contemporary cultural biennale happens next week

 

What’s Hot

Drop Everything Inis Oírr’s contemporary cultural biennale happens next week

Ice-cream vans The sound, and taste, of joy

Cannes festival’s feature-film jury Primarily Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Khadja Nin, Léa Seydoux and Cate Blanchett

Custardo Espresso with creme anglaise

Brooklyn Nine-Nine No sooner did Fox cancel the show than NBC stepped in to snap up the police sitcom

Bonsai Bar Good cocktails with a Japanese twist on South Great George’s Street in Dublin

Beanie Feldstein Brilliant in Lady Bird, and now the lead in the film adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How to Build a Girl

Boss Baby Unusual name, but this Malaysian spot, tucked away on Little Mary Street in Dublin 7, is a hidden gem. Check out its €2 curry puffs

What’s Not

Pricey tea Charging more than €2 for a tea bag and some hot water is crazy, especially if it doesn’t even come in a pot

Demolition Dublin City Council raising the prospect of demolishing listed Herbert Simms buildings.

Angora goat wool Mohair is being dropped by many high-street stores on animal-cruelty grounds

Rosé Wine sellers are warning of a shortage this summer because of increased demand and a poor 2017 harvest

Canal drinkers People boozing by the Grand Canal in Dublin leaving the place in a mess

Rolls-Royce SUV The Cullinan is beastly and brutal

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.