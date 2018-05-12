What’s Hot and What’s Not

We’ve loads of time for U2’s new video, showcasing queer Dublin. But #TimesUp for R Kelly
Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way: the Vogue photographer David Mushegain has made U2’s new video

Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way: the Vogue photographer David Mushegain has made U2’s new video

 

What’s Hot

Florence Welch Back with another decent tune, Hunger

Irish Whiskey Museum pop-ups Championing one Irish distiller each month, with talks and tastings, starting with Slane Irish Whiskey, on May 16th

Gelato It’s summer! Kind of

U2 Cute new video of queer Dublin youth, by the Vogue photographer David Mushegain, for Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

Muireann O’Connell Growing listeners at Today FM

U2: Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

Arnotts Celebrating 175 years in business with a Big Blue Birthday, in store on May 17th

Tokyo Kitchen Want superfresh sushi? This sushi bar at Kish Fish fishmongers in Smithfield, Dublin, gives you exactly that

What’s Not

Facebook’s dating app Can everyone who wants to use this please do so if only to remove themselves from the dating pool?

Pod Clubbers who held out hope this venue may be resurrected are facing yet another office-retail development

Sheet masks A beauty product that appears to exist solely for the purpose of “quirky” selfies

Ginger cocktails The ingredient is as overused as elderflower 

Romaine lettuce An E coli outbreak in the United States is being blamed on the leaf

Garden furniture The second it’s ready to break out, you realise you have to spend ages eradicating the mustiness of its hibernation

R Kelly #TimesUp

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.