What’s Hot and What’s Not

What’s Hot

Florence Welch Back with another decent tune, Hunger

Irish Whiskey Museum pop-ups Championing one Irish distiller each month, with talks and tastings, starting with Slane Irish Whiskey, on May 16th

Gelato It’s summer! Kind of

U2 Cute new video of queer Dublin youth, by the Vogue photographer David Mushegain, for Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

Muireann O’Connell Growing listeners at Today FM

U2: Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

Arnotts Celebrating 175 years in business with a Big Blue Birthday, in store on May 17th

Tokyo Kitchen Want superfresh sushi? This sushi bar at Kish Fish fishmongers in Smithfield, Dublin, gives you exactly that

What’s Not

Facebook’s dating app Can everyone who wants to use this please do so if only to remove themselves from the dating pool?

Pod Clubbers who held out hope this venue may be resurrected are facing yet another office-retail development

Sheet masks A beauty product that appears to exist solely for the purpose of “quirky” selfies

Ginger cocktails The ingredient is as overused as elderflower

Romaine lettuce An E coli outbreak in the United States is being blamed on the leaf

Garden furniture The second it’s ready to break out, you realise you have to spend ages eradicating the mustiness of its hibernation

R Kelly #TimesUp