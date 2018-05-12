What’s Hot and What’s Not
We’ve loads of time for U2’s new video, showcasing queer Dublin. But #TimesUp for R Kelly
Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way: the Vogue photographer David Mushegain has made U2’s new video
What’s Hot
Florence Welch Back with another decent tune, Hunger
Irish Whiskey Museum pop-ups Championing one Irish distiller each month, with talks and tastings, starting with Slane Irish Whiskey, on May 16th
Gelato It’s summer! Kind of
U2 Cute new video of queer Dublin youth, by the Vogue photographer David Mushegain, for Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way
Muireann O’Connell Growing listeners at Today FM
U2: Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way
Arnotts Celebrating 175 years in business with a Big Blue Birthday, in store on May 17th
Tokyo Kitchen Want superfresh sushi? This sushi bar at Kish Fish fishmongers in Smithfield, Dublin, gives you exactly that
What’s Not
Facebook’s dating app Can everyone who wants to use this please do so if only to remove themselves from the dating pool?
Pod Clubbers who held out hope this venue may be resurrected are facing yet another office-retail development
Sheet masks A beauty product that appears to exist solely for the purpose of “quirky” selfies
Ginger cocktails The ingredient is as overused as elderflower
Romaine lettuce An E coli outbreak in the United States is being blamed on the leaf
Garden furniture The second it’s ready to break out, you realise you have to spend ages eradicating the mustiness of its hibernation
R Kelly #TimesUp