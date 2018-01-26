Good Friday in Ireland will never be the same again. For the first time, Irish people will be able to drink legally in pubs on the holy day, after legislation was passed in the Dáil to allow it. Alcohol can now also be served in hotels, off-licences, restaurants and other licensed premises on Good Friday - with or without a meal.

For decades Good Friday in Ireland was characterised by empty pubs and packed churches, but in more recent years many citizens skipped the church and visited friends’ houses for parties that were often some of the wildest of the year. (Holy Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for off-licences.)

What are your memories of Good Fridays past? Attending the Stations of the Cross? Going to the ends of the earth to get a drink? Parties that felt like they would never end? Are you happy or disappointed to see the ban lifted?

