What are your memories of Good Fridays past?

We want to hear from readers after Government lifts ban on sale of alcohol

Updated: about an hour ago

Holy Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for off-licences in Ireland as people stock up for Good Friday parties. Photograph: iStock

Holy Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for off-licences in Ireland as people stock up for Good Friday parties. Photograph: iStock

 

Good Friday in Ireland will never be the same again. For the first time, Irish people will be able to drink legally in pubs on the holy day, after legislation was passed in the Dáil to allow it. Alcohol can now also be served in hotels, off-licences, restaurants and other licensed premises on Good Friday - with or without a meal.

For decades Good Friday in Ireland was characterised by empty pubs and packed churches, but in more recent years many citizens skipped the church and visited friends’ houses for parties that were often some of the wildest of the year. (Holy Thursday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for off-licences.)

What are your memories of Good Fridays past? Attending the Stations of the Cross? Going to the ends of the earth to get a drink? Parties that felt like they would never end? Are you happy or disappointed to see the ban lifted?

What are your memories of Good Fridays past? Are you happy or disappointed about the new law?

Share your Good Friday stories and opinions using the form above.

Please attach a photograph of yourself if you have one.

A selection of stories may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.