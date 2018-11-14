What are the downsides of being a man in 2018?

Monday November 19th is International Men’s Day. As British commentator Caitlin Moran recently observed, we frequently discuss the downsides of being a woman but what is not discussed as often are the difficulties faced by men. Do people always expect you to have an opinion on football? Are you wary of walking behind a woman on a dark street in case she is fearful? Are you worried about saying the wrong thing in relation to #MeToo? Do you struggle with your mental health? Let us know using this form, and we’ll publish a selection of the responses on International Men’s Day.

