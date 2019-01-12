Wildlife tracks in nature and castle culture

According to wildlife holiday expert Naturetrek, wildlife enthusiasts are veering away from the tried and tested treks and instead are looking for more remote destinations to animal watch. For a tourist-free wildlife experience, try its 10-day Spirit Bears, Grizzly Bears & Humpbacks holiday that features a seven-night wildlife cruise through Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest. Departing September 10th, 2019, prices are from €6,205 per person based on two people sharing including BA flights from Heathrow, full board on the cruise vessel and expert naturalist guiding. Visit naturetrek.co.uk for more.

Castle culture

Dunboyne’s four-star Castle Hotel & Spa in Meath has unveiled a half a million euro renovation to its lobby and Terrace Lounge. The Georgian mansion, which dates back to 1764, has been merged with the hotel’s lobby with a reinvention of the original walls of the old house as a feature. Meanwhile, the Terrace Lounge has been redesigned and extended, creating a new surrounding for guests to enjoy a bite to eat or afternoon tea overlooking the hotel gardens. Visit dunboynecastlehotel.com for more.

New Year, New York

Sunway is offering a three-night break in New York.

Sunway is offering a special New York package from January 21st-February 10th. Enjoy a three-night break in the city staying at The Row NYC Hotel just off Times Square with two-for-one Broadway tickets from €589 per person. Visit sunway.ie to book.

The K Cure

Enjoy a spa break and an overnight stay at the K Club near Straffan in Co Kildare.

Treat yourself to a special spa break this January with the K Club’s latest package. Choose from a 50-minute K Spa Signature Massage or a 60-minute Natura Bissé Skin Comfort Facial followed by 25 minutes in its Rasul Chamber, a four-course meal in the Byerley Turk restaurant and an overnight stay from €240 per person. Visit kclub.ie for more.