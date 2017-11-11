Visit a winter wonderland in Cork this Christmas

Above and Beyond

A season of festive celebrations is about to kick off and one of last year’s booked-out Christmas experiences is now on sale. Beyond at Fota Island Resort in Cork offers families a magical experience in the hotel’s woodland. Meet Santa and the elves in the snowy winter wonderland and expect more than few surprises, too. Stay from €250 B&B for two adults and one child sharing a classic king room, including entry to Beyond for the whole family, or book tickets to Beyond online. fotaisland.ie

Story-Full

Make your way to the seaside village of Sneem, Co Kerry, this weekend for the sixth annual Storytelling & Folklore Festival. Expect the very best of Irish and international storytellers and award-winning shows this weekend (November 10-12th). This year’s storytellers include Len Cabral from the US, Kate Corkery from Cork and London, Jack Lynch from Dublin, Frances Kennedy from Listowel and Batt Burns from Kerry. For more see sneemstorytellingfestival.com

The Europa Hotel in Belfast: A good base for a shopping trip in the north

Great unknown

Having been named Lonely Planet’s number one destination to visit this year, all eyes remain on Colombia for 2018. Check out bespoke travel operator Amakuna which has just launched a new historical tour of the country, beginning in colonial Cartagena and finding south in the historic town of Palenque.

Belfast Bound

Head north this month for a retail-friendly stay at the Europa Hotel in Belfast with its Beds, Bags and Bubbles package. Enjoy an overnight stay in a classic double bedroom with full breakfast, a £30 (€34) shopping voucher to spend in Victoria Square and a cocktail after a long day’s shopping. From £70pps (€80), call 048 9047 1066 or see online for bookings. hastingshotels.com