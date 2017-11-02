Two-week winter holiday in Spain for €635

Two weeks in the four-star Sol Principe from €635pps

Run away from the New Year madness and spend two weeks in January on the Costa del Sol. Over 50s will love the four-star Sol Principe with half board accommodation, wine and water with dinner, flights, transfers from €635pps, rathgartravel.ie, 014909311.

Visit the Berlin Christmas markets for €299pps

Visit the Christmas markets in Berlin, and take in the Gendarmenmarkt, one of the most popular

There are around 80 Christmas markets to explore in Berlin. On this three-night break, you will enjoy a guided tour of the capital at the most magical time of year, taking in highlights such as the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag and Checkpoint Charlie. You can even go ice-skating at Potsdamer Platz. Prices from €299pps including return flights from Dublin, three nights’ four-star B&B, accommodation in the Leonardo Hotel or Best Western Plus Amedia Hotel, guided city tour, transfers and all taxes & charges. Departing in November and December 2017, traveldepartment.ie or call 01-6371600.

Winter break in tropical Goa from €500 return

A Hindu Temple in Goa – return flights are €500 from Dublin

Finnair has special sale fares from Dublin to the tropical beaches of Goa with one stop in Helsinki. Flights must be booked by November 30th for travel in November and December, 2017. Business class fares are reduced to €1,400 return. Explore the fishing villages, colourful landscapes and spice plantations. Book on finnair.com

Paradores special offers

Visit the Parador at Ronda high in the Andalucian Hills

The Paradores are historic and period four- and five-star hotels in Spain, some were convents, monasteries, palaces and stately homes. There are 93 around Spain and many are in interesting locations. There are also some on the Canary Islands. MAP Travel is the agent in Ireland for the Paradores and can book your trip with a 10 per cent discount for bookings made by January 31st, 2018. Prices from €115 per night Maptravel.ie, 01-8783111.

Book now for Aer Lingus summer US flights from €179

City hall and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia. Aer Lingus’s newest route begins on March 25 2018

It’s never too early to book for Aer Lingus US flights when fares for summer to New York, Newark, Hartford, and Washington are from €179. New route Philadelphia will be from €199. Orlando, Miami and Chicago are from €219 and Las Angeles from €239 and San Francisco from €259, aerlingus.com.

The jewel in the Caribbean from €1,459pps

Beautiful day at Cap Cana beach in the Dominican Republic - Idyllic view to the blue ocean through the coconut palms. Nine days in April from €1,459pps.

The Dominican Republic is a tropical island where you can relax as much as you like or be as active as you choose. The Dreams Punta Cana resort has everything for couples: romantic beaches, swaying palm trees and blue seas. Nine nights all-inclusive will cost from €1,459 including flights, transfers, accommodation and all meals in April, Travelmood. com, ref. 1524966, 01-9609695.

Ski the Sella Ronda from €620pps

Snowshoeing in the Dolomites in Northern Italy from €620pps

The Sella Ronda is a vast ski area in the Dolomites in Italy and ideal for those who like to ski long distances. A week in a catered chalet will cost from €620pps including flights and accommodation and most meals, crystalski.ie, 01-6533504.