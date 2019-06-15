Travel news: Ireland’s first street art hotel and a currency card from An Post

Sunway named 2019 Tour Operator of the Year; family break package at Radisson in Sligo

Jo Linehan

The Hendrick is a 146-room property, with self-check-in and check-out technology

Fancy that 

Ireland’s first street art hotel has opened in Dublin’s Smithfield. The Hendrick is a 146-room property, with self-check-in and check-out technology, a vibrant ground floor bar, outdoor courtyard space and more than 270 works of Irish and international street art, curated by Irish street artist James Earley. One of the hotel’s ground floor highlights includes a piece of street art signed by every member of U2. Rooms from €109 per night. hendrickdublin.ie

Money that travels

An Post has launched a new payment card to make travelling a little easier. The pre-paid, reloadable multi-currency card can hold up to 10 currencies and, once loaded, the exchange rate of the chosen currency is locked. The card can be used online and at more than one million points of sale and ATMs worldwide. anpost.ie

Holiday heroes  

This year’s Irish Travel Media Awards have named Sunway as the 2019 Tour Operator of the Year, honouring the travel agency’s ability to provide clients with an exceptional holiday experience from booking to return. Other winners on the night included Aer Lingus for best short haul and long haul airline in Europe and The Devlin for best new Irish hotel. For a full list of winners visit travelmedia.ie

Sligo serenity  

Enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast on both mornings, dinner on one evening in the Classiebawn Restaurant
This summer the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Sligo welcomes the whole gang with their Summer Family Break package. Enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast on both mornings, dinner on one evening in the Classiebawn Restaurant and €10 off Solas spa treatments for adults. You’ll also be treated to one family day activity plus ice-cream in Mammy Johnston’s in Strandhill, all for €429. Valid from Sunday to Thursday between now and September 2nd. radsligo.com

