Travel deals: Visit Kyiv with new direct flights from Dublin

Kyiv calling

Ryanair has launched a twice-weekly summer service to the Ukraine capital of Kyiv from Dublin. Visit the famous botanical gardens, uncover the city’s rich history during the second World War, and sample the best local produce from their famous markets. Ryanair.com

Make way to the bay

Galway’s Hotel Meyrick has teamed up with Galway Bay Boat Tours to offer an overnight stay, walking tour of the city and motorboat tour of the bay, with a team of expert guides. Trips start from €283 per room including a full Irish breakfast, tours, Champagne and oysters. hotelmeyrick.ie

Champagne and oysters in Galway.

Green goodies

This June bank holiday, Stauntons on the Green invites guests to experience the green spaces Dublin has to offer. Enjoy a special picnic with prosecco from €75 for two in either the Iveagh Gardens or the Georgian townhouse’s own garden. Stay overnight on June 2nd from €224 in a standard double room. stauntonsthegreen.ie

High dining

The Sant Francesc Hotel Singular in Palma de Mallorca has teamed up with one of the island’s most buzzed-about local chefs, Maria Solivellas, to create a rooftop restaurant. The Co Ca To Ne Ta eatery will open every evening until October, serving seasonal Mallorcan dishes, cocktails, and local wines. Stay from €285 per night. hotelsantfrancesc.com