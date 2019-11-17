Travel deals: Plan an escape with these holiday ideas in Ireland and abroad

New horizons

Those seeking an alternative destination for their next trip could look to Nova Scotia. The Canadian Maritime province, with its brightly-striped lighthouses, salty fishing towns and towering red cliffs, is fast becoming a holidaymaker hotspot. Go with Travel Value and enjoy return direct flights from Dublin, hand luggage, three nights in Halifax, three nights in Louisbourg and one night in Baddeck with accommodation and car hire from €1,166 per person. itaa.ie

Wexford Wonderland

The five-star Marlfield House estate will transform into a Winter Wonderland Shopping Emporium on December 3rd. Enjoy bubbles on arrival and a light fork supper in the stunning surroundings of the house, from 5pm to 9pm. Tickets from €30 per person. marlfieldhouse.com

Party season

The Wilder Townhouse is offering a new package to help guests get glam this festive season. Teaming up with the Dylan Bradshaw salon on South William Street, their Wilder Beauty Package includes a head massage, wash and blow-dry and full make-up application for €95 per person, available only to Wilder residents. Rooms rates start from €160 per night. thewilder.ie

Clear waters

For a day trip with a difference, consider Cork Harbour. As the second-largest natural harbour in the world after Sydney Harbour in Australia, Cork has played a huge role in Irish history, from being the point from which more than 2.5 million Irish citizens emigrated to being the last stop for the Titanic. Pure Cork offers a whole range of harbour exploration and discovery activities from visiting Spike Island, which was once the largest prison in the world, or whale watching in rebel waters. purecork.ie

London calling

The Lanesborough in London will transform its wine cellar into a luxurious festive Champagne Vault. In partnership with Moët & Chandon, guests will be able to enjoy a unique private dining experience for up to 12 people in the magical setting from now until December 20th. With a bespoke menu, fine crystal and china table settings and a glass of chilled Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial or Frozéllini on arrival, the dinner is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. An overnight stay in The Lanesborough with breakfast starts from €714. Email events@lanesborough.com for details.