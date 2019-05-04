Travel deals: New flights to Nice, and a cycle staycation in Leitrim

Jo Linehan

Cork to Nice 

 

Aer Lingus has launched its first direct flight from Cork to Nice, just in time for the summer season. The new route will operate every Wednesday and Sunday to the French hotspot, nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains. Fares from Cork to Nice start from €39.99 each way including taxes and charges, when booked as a return trip.aerlingus.com  

Cycle staycation  

Considering an outdoor experience with a difference this year? Waterways Ireland offers an extensive menu of activities and adventure for everyone. Families will love the Electric Bike Trails, where, for €40, you can enjoy a leisurely half-day traffic-free cycle along the Shannon Blueway between Leitrim Village and Drumshanbo Village. Explore the Acres Lake Boardwalk and the Sliabh an Iariann Visitors’ Centre before your return cycle. headintotheblue.org

Lakeside luxury 

Lake Como is home to a new Mandarin Oriental, the Lago di Como. Located in Blevio, a small, picturesque village just a short distance from Milan, the renovated 19th-century villa is at the centre of this resort, which features 21 rooms, 52 suites, and two private, stand-alone villas. It also has a fine dining restaurant and a five-star spa on site. Enjoy lakefront breakfast for two, a three-course lunch or dinner, daily access to the spa’s facilities plus 10 per cent off all spa treatments from €575 per night. mandarinoriental.com  

Coastal cool (Dollymount Strand) 

Stand up paddle boarders at the Dollymount Beach in Dublin
Stand up paddle boarders at the Dollymount Beach in Dublin

This summer, Clontarf Castle Hotel is offering guests a coastal escape. Stay at the four-star hotel for two nights and enjoy a two-hour paddleboarding lesson with the team from Pure Magic Dublin. Return from the waves for a two- course lunch in Knights Bar and relax in the surroundings of the 12th century castle. The package costs from €299 per person sharing midweek, and €369 at the weekend. clontarfcastle.ie 

