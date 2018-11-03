Travel Bag: We check out the deals so you don’t have to

Seeking Santa Fota Island Resort has become the go-to destination for special Santa visits. This year their Seek extravaganza promises to whisk little ones away on a magical journey to visit the man himself. Running from November 24th to December 23th, individual ticket prices cost from €10.50 per adult and from €15.50 per child depending on dates and times, with children under one going free. Tickets are available on fotaseek.ie but not for long. So get booking.

Reigning resort The Europe hotel and resort in Killarney has been named Best Resort Hotel at the 2018 National Hospitality Awards. The five-star came out on top against competitors including Castle Leslie Estate, Kelly’s Resort Hotel and Spa and Sheen Falls Lodge. Book your stay at the Europe from €190 per person sharing including B&B and dinner at theeurope.com

Killarney’s Europe hotel

Festive in the Westin The Westin Dublin has launched a new festive afternoon tea. Set in the Atrium lounge in front of a roaring fire, the afternoon tea includes all the traditional favourites like roast turkey with cranberry relish on white loaf and oak-smoked salmon on Irish soda bread, alongside warm scones with clotted cream, Christmas fruit loaf and mini desserts. Tea is served in Wedgwood fine bone china, and there’s also a champagne upgrade available. From €45 per person with €8 supplement for prosecco or a €16 supplement for Champagne. See thewestindublin.com or call 01 6451324 for bookings.

The Radisson Blu hotel in Sligo

Slip to Sligo Visit Sligo for a midweek getaway this month at the Radisson Blu hotel and spa. Enjoy an overnight stay, Sunday to Thursday, with a two course dinner in the hotel’s Classiebawn restaurant, complimentary access to the Healthstyles leisure club and the Solas Spa’s thermal suite, and breakfast the following morning from just €69.50 per person sharing. Guests can also enjoy special discounted rates on selected treatments. Book the Slip Into Sligo package at radissonblu.com