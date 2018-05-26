Travel Bag: We check out the deals so you don’t have to

Celebrate like Palma Make your way to Mallorca this June, where one of the Mediterranean’s best-loved festivals takes place on June 23rd-24th. The eve of St

John’s Day is a treat for the entire family in Palma, where workshops and activities for children, traditional dances and midnight solstice celebrations take place. Then on June 24th, St John’s Day, the festival continues with music on the beaches and an open day in the Joan Miró Foundation. Book accommodation on MallorcanTonic.com using the code TONIC for an exclusive offer on Palma’s luxury hotels.

Doo-lin good

Co Clare’s staycation appeal is eternally on the rise and now there’s a new luxury accommodation option in the form of Cloghaun Homes. Situated just outside Doolin, the 1700s Irish farmstead was brought back to its former glory last year and now comprises two lodges. Choose from The Hawthorn, the main cottage, which sleeps up to eight, or The Hazel, originally the cowshed, which accommodates up to four. With the Aran Islands, the Burren and the Wild Atlantic Way on its doorstep, the luxe bolthole is set to be an idyllic getaway for holidaymakers this summer. cloghaunluxuryhomes.ie.

Kerry gold The Kerry region that hugs Castlemaine Harbour from Inch to Rossbeigh has been deemed the Reeks District in a rebranding exercise by

the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster. So called after MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, the re-naming of the area comes in a bid to highlight the outdoor and experiential offering available. For more visit reeksdistrict.com.

Family favourite Following the completion of a

€5 million investment and renovation programme at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny, the luxury house and grounds is offering special family summer breaks, ranging from two-, three- and five-night stays, with breakfast included each morning for all and one evening’s dinner for two adults on the guest’s chosen night. With its award-winning Oasis Spa and kids club on site, it’s a perfect destination for a family mini-break. The two-night package starts from €229 per adult sharing and includes two adults and two children sharing from four-12 years. Visit lyrath.com for more.