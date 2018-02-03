Travel Bag: We check out the deals so you don’t have to

Snow Safari

Try the new Finland adventure holiday via TUI and swap playdates for a husky safari this mid-term break. Chase the Northern lights – the Aurora Borealis – by night, visit a reindeer and horse farm, snowmobile and ice-fish on this unique family break. Prices from €2,005 per adult and €1,753 per child (4-12 years) including transfers, seven nights’ half-board accommodation, one lunch, activities listed and expert guides. Departing February 10th. activitiesabroad.com and tuiholidays.ie

Malta in March

If you’re looking for a new way to spend Paddy’s Weekend this year, try a trip to Malta. Depart Dublin March 15th and stay seven nights at the four-star Qawra Palace, Qawra B&B from just €349 per person. Their annual St Patrick’s Day festival, held in the City Gate in Valletta, on Republic Street, is always a spectacular event. See budgettravel.ie and maltauk.com.

First Dates with a love potion

Experience the romance of First Dates Ireland at the the Gibson Hotel

The Gibson hotel, home to the cult show First Dates Ireland, has opened its doors to guests who wish to experience the format for themselves. Check into the four-star in Dublin’s docklands and enjoy an overnight stay with dinner in the First Dates restaurant, two complimentary “love potions” and breakfast for two the following morning. The First Dates package starts from €236. thegibsonhotel.ie