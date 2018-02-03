Travel Bag: We check out the deals so you don’t have to

Midterm snow safaris with huskies, St Patrick’s Day in Malta and a 'First Dates' love-in

Jo Linehan

The new Finland adventure holiday offers a chance to swap playdates for a husky safari this mid-term break

The new Finland adventure holiday offers a chance to swap playdates for a husky safari this mid-term break

 

Snow Safari  

Try the new Finland adventure holiday via TUI and swap playdates for a husky safari this mid-term break. Chase the Northern lights – the Aurora Borealis – by night, visit a reindeer and horse farm, snowmobile and ice-fish on this unique family break. Prices from €2,005 per adult and €1,753 per child (4-12 years) including transfers, seven nights’ half-board accommodation, one lunch, activities listed and expert guides. Departing February 10th. activitiesabroad.com and tuiholidays.ie

Malta in March

If you’re looking for a new way to spend Paddy’s Weekend this year, try a trip to Malta. Depart Dublin March 15th and stay seven nights at the four-star Qawra Palace, Qawra B&B from just €349 per person. Their annual St Patrick’s Day festival, held in the City Gate in Valletta, on Republic Street, is always a spectacular event. See budgettravel.ie and maltauk.com

First Dates with a love potion

Experience the romance of First Dates Ireland at the the Gibson Hotel
Experience the romance of First Dates Ireland at the the Gibson Hotel

The Gibson hotel, home to the cult show First Dates Ireland, has opened its doors to guests who wish to experience the format for themselves. Check into the four-star in Dublin’s docklands and enjoy an overnight stay with dinner in the First Dates restaurant, two complimentary “love potions” and breakfast for two the following morning. The First Dates package starts from €236. thegibsonhotel.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.