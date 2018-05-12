Travel Bag: The week’s top travel news

Go tropical in Belfast, cycling in Wicklow and get the ‘Roman Holiday’ experience

Jo Linehan

Get adventurous around South Dublin and Wicklow with Ian O’Riordan’s new guide book.

Get adventurous around South Dublin and Wicklow with Ian O’Riordan’s new guide book.

 

Summer cycles

Wheel heads will be delighted to learn about a new book, Cycling South Dublin & Wicklow, Great Road Routes, by Ian O’Riordan. The guide highlights the best and most beautiful cycle routes in the east, from renowned destination Glendalough to lesser-known points of interest like the Shay Elliott memorial to the first Irish rider to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France. Packed full of graded routes, illustrations, fun facts and coloured maps, this handbook is an essential summer tour guide. Available in all good bookshops from €14.99. 

Vespa Roma

The Portrait Roma hotel is inviting guests to live their own cinematic experience in the city.
The Portrait Roma hotel is inviting guests to live their own cinematic experience in the city.

This year marks the 64th anniversary of the classic Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck film, Roman Holiday, and to celebrate the Portrait Roma hotel is inviting guests to live their own cinematic experience in the city.

Enjoy breakfast in Roma.
Enjoy breakfast in Roma.

The hotel will arrange a personal vintage Vespa scooter ride with a guide visiting the city’s landmark icons including the Spanish Steps and Colosseum. Enjoy the Vespa Experience from €225 per person. lungarnocollection.com

Hot tropics

The Tropical Ravine at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens has reopened.
The Tropical Ravine at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens has reopened.

The Tropical Ravine in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens has reopened to the public following a £3.8 million refurbishment. The listed building dates back to 1887 and has been restored with many of its original Victorian features. Now, the building is split into two levels with an open reception area on the ground floor and interactive and digital exhibits for visitors. See belfastcity.gov.uk for more. 

Into the Blu

One of the suites at the Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin.
One of the suites at the Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin.

  Join the Radisson Blu on Dublin’s Golden Lane this summer for some retail therapy with its City and Style package. Check in to the four-star hotel, which offers panoramic views of the city, and enjoy afternoon tea, a VIP personal shopping experience at Debenhams, Henry Street, with a €50 Debenhams voucher, breakfast and an overnight stay for two from €140 per person sharing, radissonblu.com/royalhotel-dublin

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.