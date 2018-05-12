Travel Bag: The week’s top travel news

Summer cycles

Wheel heads will be delighted to learn about a new book, Cycling South Dublin & Wicklow, Great Road Routes, by Ian O’Riordan. The guide highlights the best and most beautiful cycle routes in the east, from renowned destination Glendalough to lesser-known points of interest like the Shay Elliott memorial to the first Irish rider to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France. Packed full of graded routes, illustrations, fun facts and coloured maps, this handbook is an essential summer tour guide. Available in all good bookshops from €14.99.

Vespa Roma

This year marks the 64th anniversary of the classic Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck film, Roman Holiday, and to celebrate the Portrait Roma hotel is inviting guests to live their own cinematic experience in the city.

Enjoy breakfast in Roma.

The hotel will arrange a personal vintage Vespa scooter ride with a guide visiting the city’s landmark icons including the Spanish Steps and Colosseum. Enjoy the Vespa Experience from €225 per person. lungarnocollection.com.

Hot tropics

The Tropical Ravine at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens has reopened.

The Tropical Ravine in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens has reopened to the public following a £3.8 million refurbishment. The listed building dates back to 1887 and has been restored with many of its original Victorian features. Now, the building is split into two levels with an open reception area on the ground floor and interactive and digital exhibits for visitors. See belfastcity.gov.uk for more.

Into the Blu

One of the suites at the Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin.

Join the Radisson Blu on Dublin’s Golden Lane this summer for some retail therapy with its City and Style package. Check in to the four-star hotel, which offers panoramic views of the city, and enjoy afternoon tea, a VIP personal shopping experience at Debenhams, Henry Street, with a €50 Debenhams voucher, breakfast and an overnight stay for two from €140 per person sharing, radissonblu.com/royalhotel-dublin.