Travel Bag: Hotel Doolin becomes first carbon-neutral hotel in Ireland

Doolin great

Clare’s Hotel Doolin, set in the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way, has become the first Irish hotel awarded a carbon-neutral status. The accolade, granted by The Green Hospitality Programme, recognised the four-star for its implementation of comprehensive carbon and energy reduction, investing in green electricity, and offsetting carbon emissions by planting native Irish woodland trees in a controlled location close to the hotel. Plastic bottles and single-use items are completely banned in the hotel, all napkins are reusable and rainwater is harvested. To experience the green hotel for yourself, visit hoteldoolin.ie.

Beach break

The Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links is offering 20 per cent off overnight stays with dinner on selected dates from now until January 1st. Situated on one of Ireland’s most breathtaking stretches of uninterrupted coastline, overlooking Lambay Island with a championship 18-hole links, a spa onsite as well as the Seaview and 1780 restaurants, a few nights here makes for the perfect winter staycation. Visit portmarnock.com for rates and availability.

Tipp top

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is now open in Clonmel. The new cultural hub offers visitors an interactive experience, bringing the county’s rich history to life through characters and stories. With more than 25,000 artefacts on site, it now boasts one of the largest museum collections in Ireland. Explore rural life in 19th-century Tipperary or the big houses on the River Suir Valley, come face to face with Oliver Cromwell, or relive the life of Maurice Davin, one of the founding members of the GAA. Book your visit at hiddenhistory.ie.

Crown of Kerry

The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens in Killarney took home two awards at the inaugural Hotel Awards Ireland 2019. Winning both the Wedding Hotel of the Year Munster and Hotel of the Year Munster awards, the five-star was in good company, with other winners on the night including the Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, for Coastal Escape of the Year, and Waterford Castle for Luxury Hotel of the Year. For a full list of achievers, visit irishhotelawards.com.