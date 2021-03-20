Tourism industry facing another lost year with no roadmap for reopening

For a decade, Niall Rochford has been in charge at Ashford Castle, dealing with countless tricky situations with the grace and mild-mannered diplomacy expected from someone leading one of Ireland’s most luxurious hotels.

But even Rochford, the general manager of the Cong, Co Mayo hotel, is struggling to contain his frustration these dark days. “Without a roadmap, one that we all know may change, it is very difficult,” he tells The Irish Times.