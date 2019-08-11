Top travel deals in Ireland and abroad this week

Samhain spraoi

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new three-day festival in celebration of Halloween’s origins in Irish and Celtic traditions. Púca will take place across Meath and Louth from October 31st to November 2nd, hosting some of the world’s best projection artists, musical guests including Jerry Fish and DJ Kormac, food and craft markets and a Coming of Samhain performance to kick off the festivities. See pucafestival.com for ticket and programme details.

Family affair

Families who favour the finer things in a holiday can look to Mount Juliet for a staycation. The 18th-century five-star estate and golfing destination in Co Kilkenny has something to keep guests of all ages happy with their Family Summer Break package. Stay for two, three or four nights in luxury accommodation at their Hunter's Yard Hotel with complimentary access to the supervised Juniors Club for children aged 5 – 12 years, which offers a range of activities from horse riding and archery to movies and arts and crafts, plus the Health Club for all the family, and dinner for two adults on one evening in The Hound Restaurant. The on-site babysitting service will leave parents free to explore the grounds or enjoy a drink at the Manor House's Major Bar before dinner. Prices start at €478 for two nights' accommodation based on two adults and two children sharing. mountjuliet.ie

Tee off

Dromoland Castle in Co Clare is inviting female golfers to stay and play this October 20th and 21st. Enjoy two days of golf and an overnight stay during the women-only golf retreat, which includes a two-course lunch on arrival, an afternoon golf clinic with head PGA professional Ian Kearney, evening meal at the award-winning Earl of Thomond Restaurant and breakfast the next morning, before an 18-hole ladies competition and prize-giving on Monday 21st. From €295 per person sharing. dromolandgolf.com

Lion’s king

For an immersive South African adventure, look to Bushmans Kloof. A Unesco World Heritage Site, the resort is near the laid-back village of Paternoster, the unlikely home of some of the country’s best restaurants, pristine sandy beaches, and a nature reserve. There are hiking trails, mountain biking, fishing, canoeing , an on-site heritage centre, spa and a range of venues to dine in. Rates from €310 per night on a full board basis. bushmanskloof.co.za