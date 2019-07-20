The best travel deals on offer around Ireland this week

Shop and drop

Planning a trip to the capital for a little retail therapy this summer? At the Wilder Townhouse, guests can enjoy an overnight stay in one of 42 unique bedrooms at the boutique hotel, dinner for two in Roly’s Bistro, and breakfast in its garden room, situated just 10 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Grafton Street. From €350. thewilder.ie

B&B brilliance

Bed and breakfasts don’t come any lovelier than Roseville House. The accommodation in Youghal, Co Cork, includes two luxury suites, designed with the help of Stephanie Hennessy (Parknasilla, Clancy’s Restaurant). Each has a private entrance from the garden courtyard. Stay from €59 per person with a 10 per cent discount on stays longer than three days. rosevilleyoughal.com

Show time

Drama enthusiasts and history buffs will love the new offering from The Westbury. Enjoy a complimentary Theatre Walking Tour when you stay at the Grafton Street five-star hotel this summer. The 90-minute tour will depart from The Westbury every Thursday morning throughout the summer at 10am, with Abbey tour guide James Hickson bringing guests on a fascinating and inspiring journey through Ireland’s storytelling and drama history. Bookings can be made through the hotel on 01-646 3333 or at doylecollection.com.

The Potting Sheds at Dromquinna Manor.

Shed chic

Dromquinna Manor, the luxury camping and wedding destination in Kenmare, is opening its Potting Sheds this summer, a cluster of reimagined buildings that date back to 1895. Restored and renovated, the now luxury mews accommodation offers guests a unique experience, with private gardens, super king size beds and French doors opening right onto the picturesque grounds. Stay from €190 per night, including a Wake Me Up breakfast hamper delivered to your door. Minimum stay of two nights. dromquinnamanor.com