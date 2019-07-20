The best travel deals on offer around Ireland this week

A shopping break or theatre tour in Dublin, or a luxury B&B stay in Youghal

Jo Linehan

Roseville House in Youghal, Co Cork.

Roseville House in Youghal, Co Cork.

 

Shop and drop 

Planning a trip to the capital for a little retail therapy this summer? At the Wilder Townhouse, guests can enjoy an overnight stay in one of 42 unique bedrooms at the boutique hotel, dinner for two in Roly’s Bistro, and breakfast in its garden room, situated just 10 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Grafton Street. From €350. thewilder.ie

B&B brilliance 

Bed and breakfasts don’t come any lovelier than Roseville House. The accommodation in Youghal, Co Cork, includes two luxury suites, designed with the help of Stephanie Hennessy (Parknasilla, Clancy’s Restaurant). Each has a private entrance from the garden courtyard. Stay from €59 per person with a 10 per cent discount on stays longer than three days. rosevilleyoughal.com 

Show time 

Drama enthusiasts and history buffs will love the new offering from The Westbury. Enjoy a complimentary Theatre Walking Tour when you stay at the Grafton Street five-star hotel this summer. The 90-minute tour will depart from The Westbury every Thursday morning throughout the summer at 10am, with Abbey tour guide James Hickson bringing guests on a fascinating and inspiring journey through Ireland’s storytelling and drama history. Bookings can be made through the hotel on 01-646 3333 or at doylecollection.com

The Potting Sheds at Dromquinna Manor.
The Potting Sheds at Dromquinna Manor.

Shed chic

Dromquinna Manor, the luxury camping and wedding destination in Kenmare, is opening its Potting Sheds this summer, a cluster of reimagined buildings that date back to 1895. Restored and renovated, the now luxury mews accommodation offers guests a unique experience, with private gardens, super king size beds and French doors opening right onto the picturesque grounds. Stay from €190 per night, including a Wake Me Up breakfast hamper delivered to your door. Minimum stay of two nights. dromquinnamanor.com  

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.